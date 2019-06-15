Skip Navigation
Airlines

United Airlines jet skids off runway at Newark, disrupting flights

Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
Key Points
  • United Airlines Flight 627 skidded off the runway at Newark on Saturday afternoon.
  • The FAA is investigating the incident and United said some passengers had minor injuries.
  • The plane landed with "multiple" flat tires, the airline said.
A very long United Airlines Boeing 757-300 on the move at Los Angeles airport, 2015/08/31
SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

A United Airlines jet skidded off the runway after landing on Saturday at Newark Liberty International Airport with 166 passengers and six crew members aboard, briefly halting flights, officials said. The plane had "multiple flat tires upon landing," according to the airline.

The left landing gear of the Boeing 757 was stuck in a grassy area after Flight 627 from Denver landed at Newark at 1 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said.

United Airlines said some customers had minor injuries and that they refused medical attention.

Flights in and out of the airport were briefly suspended, the airport said, but had resumed with by 3 p.m. Some arriving flights were delayed more than four hours the FAA said.

The Chicago-based airline said it is evaluating the damage the aircraft suffered.

"We're in close touch with the FAA and airport authorities and are working expeditiously to safely remove the disabled aircraft so that operations at the airport can return to normal," it said in a statement.