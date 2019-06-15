United Airlines jet skids off runway at Newark, disrupting flights

Representatives from the Chinese side say they think it likely that Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the G-20 meeting later this month. But in order to reach a trade...China Economyread more
A United Airlines jet skidded off the runway after landing on Saturday at Newark Liberty International Airport with 166 passengers and six crew members aboard, briefly halting flights, officials said. The plane had "multiple flat tires upon landing," according to the airline.
The left landing gear of the Boeing 757 was stuck in a grassy area after Flight 627 from Denver landed at Newark at 1 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said.
United Airlines said some customers had minor injuries and that they refused medical attention.
Flights in and out of the airport were briefly suspended, the airport said, but had resumed with by 3 p.m. Some arriving flights were delayed more than four hours the FAA said.
The Chicago-based airline said it is evaluating the damage the aircraft suffered.
"We're in close touch with the FAA and airport authorities and are working expeditiously to safely remove the disabled aircraft so that operations at the airport can return to normal," it said in a statement.