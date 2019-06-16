Unilever staff took part in DNA experiment to tackle unconscious bias – here's what they found out

Consumer goods giant Unilever has taken the unusual step of having some of its marketing staff read their own DNA profiles to see whether finding out about their heritage has an impact on their unconscious biases.

Ad agency staff also had their DNA analyzed, with 63 staff taking part in total in New York, London and Rotterdam, according to a statement emailed to CNBC. DNA data was anonymous to Unilever.

Unilever assessed employees' stereotypical thinking using an academic test before getting the results of the DNA tests that showed their heritage. Unilever worked with University College London, in order to adhere to academic protocols.

The DNA results provided information about employees' ancestry, and once they got the results, staff participated in a workshop to understand how stereotypes are learned and how the brain can "unlearn" them. People's stereotypes reduced "significantly" afterwards, according to Unilever.