ADNOC partners with OCI to form fertilizer powerhouse

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and the Netherlands-based OCI, a producer and distributor of natural gas-based fertilizers and chemicals, are joining forces, the companies announced Monday.

The new joint venture will create the world's largest exporter of nitrogen fertilizer, as well as the largest producer in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Speaking to CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Abu Dhabi, OCI CEO and Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris pointed to consolidation as a key strategy for improving returns.

"This is an industry that is not very proud that we can't achieve high single-digits return on capital employed. We have to do something to improve the returns and one is consolidate our various manufacturing platforms, pool them together and be able to serve our customers along multiple geographic regions," he said.

The joint venture aims to expand the companies' market share and the diversity of its Middle Eastern and African production channels.

"ADNOC is very well positioned to serve the Asian market, our assets in Egypt are well-positioned to serve East Africa as well as Eastern Europe, our assets in Algeria are incredibly close to the Western European markets as well as Latin America," the CEO added. "So this platform will be unique in terms of its ability to deliver to our customers the products in a timely manner and in a cost-efficient way in terms of mitigating freight costs."