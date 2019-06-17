Alphabet is worth 50% more if broken up, but not Facebook, analyst says

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Expectations are high for Facebook's possible cryptocurrency...

Wall Street analysts think Facebook's cryptocurrency payments project will give the company a big boost.

Marketsread more

Crypto bulls hail Facebook's reported move into digital assets

Facebook's reported move into cryptocurrency could amount to the biggest catalyst for digital assets in their decade-long history, some crypto investors say.

Bitcoinread more

A Fed rate cut should boost stocks as long as the economy is in a...

The Fed is expected to cut rates multiple times, but the reason behind those cuts could have vastly different implications for the market.

Marketsread more

Cramer: Facebook will 'take out' its stock high after its...

"This is going to be the biggest thing that's happened to Facebook in years," says CNBC's Jim Cramer. "It will be vital."

Investingread more

Worker confidence in finding a new job has hit a six-year high

A recent Fed survey showed that workers' confidence for finding a new job after losing their current position was at 61.5% in May.

Economyread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Sotheby's, Array...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more

The red-hot IPO market this year could mean bad news for future...

The red-hot market for new public companies in 2019 like Beyond Meat and Chewy could spell bad news for the stock market, Bernstein says.

Marketsread more

US successfully flies newest hypersonic missile on B-52 bomber:...

The "captive carry flight test" evaluates the mock weapon during flight and is the Air Force's latest step amid the budding hypersonic arms race between China and Russia.

Politicsread more

Goldman Sachs is sounding the alarm on tech sector

It's about time to write off high-growth tech stocks, Goldman warns, saying software carries the highest multiples since the tech bubble.

Marketsread more

Morgan Stanley predicts 'maximum nicotine' policy could halve...

Profits for major U.S. tobacco companies could be cut in half if the FDA adopts a "maximum nicotine" rule within the next 15 years, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Tobaccoread more

Egypt's ousted Islamist president Mursi dies after court hearing

Mursi, a top figure in the now-banned Muslim Brotherhood, had been in jail since being toppled by the military in 2013 after barely a year in power following mass protests...

World Politicsread more

Iran says it will break internationally-agreed limit on uranium...

Iran will surpass the internationally agreed levels of its low-enriched uranium levels in 10 days, the country's atomic energy body said Monday.

Politicsread more

Alphabet is worth 50% more if broken up, but not Facebook, analyst says

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
A man takes a photo of new Google products on display during the Google I/O conference at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California on May 7, 2019.
Josh Edelson | AFP | Getty Images

Not all FAANG stocks will survive and thrive in regulators' battle to breakup big tech, according to Needham.

Given an overall deceleration in growth for FAANG stocks and heightened regulatory scrutiny on big technology companies, Alphabet is better positioned than Facebook, the firm said.