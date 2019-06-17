Archer Daniels expands flour recall to Pillsbury amid E.Coli outbreak

ADM Milling Co. is recalling its third brand of flour, Pillsbury, as part of an ongoing outbreak of E.coli, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The company is recalling about 4,620 cases of Pillsbury Best 5-pound Bread Flour that were distributed in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia. The flour was sold by Hometown Food Co. and manufactured by ADM Milling, which is owned by global food processor Archer Daniels Midland Co.

There have not been any reported illnesses tied to the latest recall, according to the FDA. However, customers are advised not to throw the flour away or return it for a refund.

The affected products have the UPC codes 0 5150020031 5 and 0 5150020031 5 with use-by dates of June 8, 2020 and June 9, 2020.

Hometown Food Co. said ADM Milling informed it that the wheat used to make the Pillsbury bread flour product has been linked with E.Coli illnesses linked to wheat used to make other flour products at ADM Milling's processing plant in Buffalo, N.Y., including Baker's Corner All Purpose Flour.

In the past two weeks, several brands have been recalled due to E.Coli concerns. The Pillsbury flour recall follows last week's recall of 14,000 cases of King Arthur Flour, which is also made by ADM Milling, due to E.Coli concerns.

In May, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention made a statement that they are looking into a multi-state E.Coli outbreak that has been linked to flour.

E.Coli symptoms may include stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. Sickness usually occurs 3-4 days after ingestion and recovery time is approximately a week.

Calls to ADM Milling and Hometown Food Co. for comment weren't immediately returned.