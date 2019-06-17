Boeing inks deal to provide spare parts for its biggest rival's planes

It's about time to write off high-growth tech stocks, Goldman warned, saying software carries the highest multiples since the tech bubble.Marketsread more
Iran will surpass the internationally agreed levels of its low-enriched uranium levels in 10 days, the country's atomic energy body said Monday.
Boeing said the airline industry will need 44,040 new commercial airplanes by 2038. The market value of those planes would reach $6.8 trillion, up from $6.49 trillion...
Apple is reportedly building three new iPhones for 2020, including two with 5G. It may also slightly change the screen sizes of the new iPhones.
Sotheby's announces it has signed an agreement to be acquired by BidFair USA, a venture owned by art collector Patrick Drahi.
Overall, extortion by email is growing significantly, according to the FBI's Internet Crime Compliant Center (IC3). Last year, these complaints rose 242% to 51,146 reported...
In a 7-2 ruling, over dissents from Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Neil Gorsuch, the justices affirmed the so-called "dual sovereignty" exception to the Constitution's...
Target's nationwide cash register meltdown over the weekend created more than $16 million in buzz on the internet from news reports and other social media mentions, according...
The chipmaker crush could persist and investors should be selective, but Nvidia looks like a clear buy, one market watcher says.
The top court scrapped a ruling from the Oregon Court of Appeals in favor of the same-sex couple. The owners of the bakery, which refused the make the cake due to religious...
Boeing reached a deal with British Airways to provide parts for some of its plane's made by rival manufacturer Airbus, part of Boeing's push to grow its services business.
Boeing on Monday said it struck a "first of its kind" deal to boost its revenue beyond manufacturing airplanes: supplying parts for aircraft made by its main rival, Airbus.
The Chicago-based maker of the 737 said it will provide parts for British Airways' Airbus A320s and its A320neo narrowbody jets.
Boeing two years ago separated out its aircraft services business, which CEO Dennis Muilenburg said could grow to a $50 billion-a-year business. The unit generated more than $17 billion of Boeing's record $101 billion in sales last year.
Boeing has been trying to increase its control in the aircraft-part supply chain, efforts that have included joint ventures or outright acquisitions. The effort included deals with companies that make airplane engines, seats and other components.
Under the agreement, Boeing will own and manage parts for British Airways, which operates both Boeing and Airbus planes, it said.
"We are proud to have the opportunity to serve British Airways' needs regardless of platform," Boeing's senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing Ihssane Mounir said in a release.
Airbus could offer a similar arrangement for its airline customers who operate mixed fleets, such as British Airways, but it does not currently have a customer for that service, Airbus spokesman James Darcy.