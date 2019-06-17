Buy offense and defense in the face of uncertainty, says Stephanie Link

Wall Street analysts think Facebook's cryptocurrency payments project will give the company a big boost.Marketsread more
Facebook's reported move into cryptocurrency could amount to the biggest catalyst for digital assets in their decade-long history, some crypto investors say.Bitcoinread more
The Fed is expected to cut rates multiple times, but the reason behind those cuts could have vastly different implications for the market.Marketsread more
"This is going to be the biggest thing that's happened to Facebook in years," says CNBC's Jim Cramer. "It will be vital."Investingread more
A recent Fed survey showed that workers' confidence for finding a new job after losing their current position was at 61.5% in May.Economyread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
The red-hot market for new public companies in 2019 like Beyond Meat and Chewy could spell bad news for the stock market, Bernstein says.Marketsread more
The "captive carry flight test" evaluates the mock weapon during flight and is the Air Force's latest step amid the budding hypersonic arms race between China and Russia.Politicsread more
It's about time to write off high-growth tech stocks, Goldman warns, saying software carries the highest multiples since the tech bubble.Marketsread more
Profits for major U.S. tobacco companies could be cut in half if the FDA adopts a "maximum nicotine" rule within the next 15 years, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley.Tobaccoread more
Mursi, a top figure in the now-banned Muslim Brotherhood, had been in jail since being toppled by the military in 2013 after barely a year in power following mass protests...World Politicsread more
Even on the bad days, Stephanie Link of Nuveen is buying. On Friday's "Halftime Report, " she called the strategy "buying balance" and advocated for a mix of offensive and defensive stocks.
On the offense side, Link added to Aptiv and GE. She described Aptiv as "an industry leader in the auto parts sector" that is presenting a big opportunity since "it's down 17% from its high and it trades at 14 times earnings."
Meanwhile, GE is a "turnaround story" for Link. "It's led by a very strong leader… They have mis-executed for so many years… There's so much low hanging fruit there that you don't necessarily need the power business, which is a big part of the business and a big part of the company, you don't really need that to recover," she analyzed. Since she made the call on "Halftime Report" to buy GE on January 29, the stock has gone up 19%.
On the defensive side, Link added to Chevron and Verizon, a pair of stocks that both yield 4%. Other pluses that Link highlighted about Chevron were its "great balance sheet," its "buying back $5 billion of stock this year and next," and its "buying back $5 billion of stock this year and next." She sensed opportunity in Verizon too because it is trading at "12 times forward estimates."
Link's Bullish Case for Chevron
What isn't fitting into the "buying balance" strategy? Link is trimming her holdings in L3 Technologies and Alphabet. Though she called L3, the aerospace and defense company that is about to enter a $34 billion merger with Harris, a "great company" that is "up almost 40% on the year," she concluded that "it's time to take the chips off."
She had less warm feelings towards Alphabet. "I was so upset by that quarter. Now you have regulation on top of that quarter, and then they're probably going to do a cloud acquisition on top of that?" In fact, she now prefers Facebook, which she pointed out was trading at the same multiple.
In the face of so much uncertainty, Link is holding steady to this strategy of buying on the dips. "I don't know which way trade is going to go, I don't know which way the Fed is going to go," Link said. "But I do think there's value out there and you cannot ignore when stocks get hit so hard."
Disclosure: Stephanie Link owns shares of Alphabet, Aptiv, Chevron Corporation, General Electric, L3 Technologies and Verizon Wireless.