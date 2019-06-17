Cramer Remix: What I'm expecting from the Fed on Wednesday

CNBC's Jim Cramer does not expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates at its coming Wednesday meeting.

"I'm expecting a statement from [Chairman] Jay Powell where he explains that he's watching the situation closely [and] he's prepared to cut rates next month if things deteriorate," the "Mad Money" host said. "I regard that as the most likely outcome, and perhaps the most positive outcome, too."

Cramer said he wants to see the benchmark funds rate reduced from its current 2.25% to 2.5% range, but he thinks a rate cut "might freak people out that we need one right now, right here." He said Powell is in a tough predicament where he needs to consider how another tariff hike on Chinese goods could impact inflation while balancing the fact that the tariffs will put a dent in the economy.

The Fed should raise rates when inflation goes up, but should act to spur more investing when the economy begins to slow down, he said.

"I do worry that we may eventually see some inflation from the tariffs, as they're inherently inflationary, but there's a difference between a tax increase, which is what tariffs are, and organic inflation," Cramer said.

The steel industry, he said, has not felt the impact of billions of dollars worth of duties on imports from China, but steel prices are down. There has been no pick up in retail, he added.

Cramer said he thinks it will take a while for tariff-related inflation to kick in, but the slowdown is here.

"So the Fed's choice is easy. If stocks are going to keep climbing, we need to hear words like 'monitoring,' words like 'vigilance,' words like 'cognizant,' words like 'concerned,'" he said.

"And I think we'll get that cautious wording, which is positive for the stock market because after last December's bruising, Jay Powell understands the situation a lot better than the armchair analysts who act like this is some kind of tough call."

