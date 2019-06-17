'An incredibly divisive figure' – Donating to Trump might be a tough call for Corporate America in 2020

WASHINGTON – With the official launch of President Donald Trump's 2020 reelection campaign Tuesday, Corporate America faces a vexing challenge: Should it put campaign money behind the incumbent Republican running for reelection?

Typically, that would be an easy call for companies long aligned with the Republican Party's low-tax, free market message. But this is not a typical year, and Trump is not a typical Republican president.

Even after Trump has largely finished his corporate-friendly tax cut and deregulation agenda, Corporate America may see less potential return on investment in a second Trump term in office. His disruptive trade confrontations with China, Mexico and the European Union have sent shockwaves through the business world, while, insiders say, companies may wonder whether associating with Trump could alienate employees and customers.

A new NBC-Wall Street Journal poll shows that 52% of respondents say they are very uncomfortable with the president's candidacy, and only 23% called themselves enthusiastic about it. At the same time, the president has been attacking the reliably Republican and pro-business U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

In a phone call to CNBC last week, Trump called the Chamber's executive vice president Myron Brilliant "not so brilliant" and questioned the organization's patriotism, saying: "When you look at it, the Chamber is probably more for the companies and the people that are members than for our country."

Add to that the president's penchant for attacking American companies by name, and it adds up to an election cycle in which some insiders believe Corporate America could set a record low for contributions to a presidential campaign.

"He's attacked everyone from Harley-Davidson to AT&T, " said one Republican consultant who declined to be named. "So I don't think there's a lot of interest in getting too close to him. He's an incredibly divisive figure."