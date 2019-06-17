Facebook stock pops as investors anticipate its cryptocurrency announcement this week

Wall Street analysts think Facebook's cryptocurrency payments project will give the company a big boost.Marketsread more
Facebook's reported move into cryptocurrency could amount to the biggest catalyst for digital assets in their decade-long history, some crypto investors say.Bitcoinread more
In a 7-2 ruling, over dissents from Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Neil Gorsuch, the justices affirmed the so-called "dual sovereignty" exception to the Constitution's...Politicsread more
A recent Fed survey showed that workers' confidence for finding a new job after losing their current position was at 61.5% in May.Economyread more
The Fed is expected to cut rates multiple times, but the reason behind those cuts could have vastly different implications for the market.Marketsread more
The "captive carry flight test" evaluates the mock weapon during flight and is the Air Force's latest step amid the budding hypersonic arms race between China and Russia.Politicsread more
"This is going to be the biggest thing that's happened to Facebook in years," says CNBC's Jim Cramer. "It will be vital."Investingread more
Airbus recorded orders and options for 123 planes, according to the aviation consulting firm IBA.iQ.Airlinesread more
European aircraft manufacturer Airbus is betting travelers will want to fly long distances on smaller jets with the launch of its Airbus A321 XLR.Airlinesread more
The action reflects the evolving dynamic for U.S. companies that have done business with Huawei, which has been caught in the middle of growing U.S.-China trade tension.Technologyread more
The announcement comes after Trump blasted three countries because thousands of their citizens had sought asylum at the U.S. border with Mexico.Politicsread more
Facebook's stock rose 4.2% Monday as investors anticipate the company's entrance into the hot cryptocurrency space.
According to reports from The Wall Street Journal and elsewhere, Facebook has partnered with companies like Uber, Visa and PayPal to create its new cryptocurrency called Libra. The initiative is run by David Marcus, the Facebook executive who previously ran Facebook Messenger. He was the president of PayPal before joining Facebook.
The digital currency will allow Facebook users to send money to each other and pay for goods through Facebook's family of apps like Messenger and WhatsApp. But details are pretty scarce beyond that. Still, analysts were bullish on Facebook's impending crypto announcement, saying it could open up new sources of revenue outside of its core digital advertising business.
"We believe this is a major initiative for Facebook, and one that has the potential of putting the company front and center in areas beyond advertising, including commerce and financial services, materially expanding its total addressable market and growth prospects," analysts at SunTrust said in a research note this week.
The price of popular cryptocurrency bitcoin also rose more than 3% on anticipation that Facebook's entry into the space could spark new interest.