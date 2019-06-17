Lufthansa lowers 2019 profit forecast, cites price competition

Skip Navigation
Hong Kong protesters refuse to back down despite suspension of...

Organizers claimed that nearly 2 million Hong Kong protesters took to the streets Sunday in a rally to demand the city's top official resign a day after she suspended — but...

African swine fever could drive up inflation in Asia and Eastern...

African swine fever, which has already ravaged pig herds in China and pushed up food prices there, could also drive up inflation in the other emerging markets, according to...

Unilever staff took part in DNA experiment to tackle unconscious...

Consumer goods giant Unilever has taken the unusual step of having some of its marketing staff read their own DNA profiles to see whether finding out about their heritage has...

Stocks in Asia mixed as investors await Fed meeting

Stocks in Asia were mixed on Monday as investors await a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting set to happen later in the week stateside.

Joe Biden is the Democratic front-runner — but he is vulnerable

In the survey, 66% of Democratic primary voters say they'd be enthusiastic or comfortable about Biden as their nominee to take on President Trump in the 2020 election. Just...

'Everybody's down in the dumps': Illinois farmers give up on...

Heavy rains caused unprecedented delays in planting this year and contributed to record floods across the central United States.

Target customers report issues checking out for second day after...

Target's registers were down on Saturday for several hours preventing customers from checking out.

Apple CEO Tim Cook: Technology companies need to take...

Although Cook did not mention companies by name, his commencement speech in Silicon Valley's backyard mentioned data breaches, privacy violations, and even made reference to...

'Trump Heights': Netanyahu dedicates new settlement to US...

U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman called the gesture a "birthday present" to Trump, who turned 73 on Friday.

Germany should heed the call of its deeply worried business...

The outlook for Germany's economy and political stability are more uncertain than ever, writes Michael Ivanovitch.

Puerto Rico's oversight board strikes $35 billion restructuring...

The agreement, which is on the framework for the plan of adjustment, provide for more than a 60% average haircut for all $35 billion, a 36% haircut on pre-2012 general...

Hong Kong democracy activist freed from jail and vows to join...

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong walked free from prison on Monday after serving nearly five weeks for contempt of court, pledging to join a mass protest movement...

Transportation

Lufthansa lowers 2019 profit forecast, cites price competition

Key Points
  • The group's adjusted earnings before interest and taxes margin is forecast at between 5.5% and 6.5%, down from 6.5% to 8% previously.
A Boeing 747-8 Lufthansa airplane takes off from the Airport Tegel in Berlin.
Britta Pedersen | AFP | Getty Images

German airline Lufthansa on Sunday lowered its profit outlook for the full year 2019, citing intense competition from low-cost rivals over prices in Europe.

The group's adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin was forecast at between 5.5% and 6.5%, down from 6.5% to 8% previously, Lufthansa said in a statement.

This would entail a pretax EBIT of between 2 billion euros and 2.4 billion euros ($2.24 billion-$2.69 billion), compared with the previously targeted 2.4 billion euros to 3 billion euros, it said.

"Yields in the European short-haul market, in particular in the group's home markets Germany and Austria, are affected by sustained overcapacities caused by carriers willing to accept significant losses to expand their market share," it said.

It also cited overcapacities and high jet fuel costs, which it said could exceed last year's figure by 550 million euros, despite a recent fall in crude oil prices.

Lufthansa said it would make a provision for a tax risk to the amount of 340 million euros in its first half 2019 accounts, relating to an open tax matter in Germany originating in the years between 2001 and 2005.