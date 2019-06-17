UBS loses a bond deal in China after its economist used the term 'Chinese pig'

A sign of Swiss banking giant UBS is seen at a branch in Zurich on October 26, 2018.

UBS has lost a lead role on a U.S. dollar bond deal for state-backed China Railway Construction Corp, just days after a Chinese outcry over a senior UBS economist's use of "pig" in connection with Chinese food price inflation.

While UBS apologized for the remark on Thursday and put the analyst on leave on Friday, the furor led Haitong International Securities, a leading Chinese brokerage, to suspend all business with the Swiss group as some Chinese bankers and analysts criticized the bank for a lack of cultural awareness.

On Monday, a spokesman at Chinese infrastructure giant CRCC confirmed it had dropped the Swiss banking giant from the deal, but did not give a reason.

The decision was taken because of the controversy over the pig comment, according to a source at the bank, who declined to be named as he was not authorized to talk to media.

A UBS spokesman declined to comment.