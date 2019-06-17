US military releases new images of Japanese oil tanker attack

Imagery taken from a U.S. Navy MH-60R helicopter of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy after removing an unexploded limpet mine from the M/T Kokuka Courageous.

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon released declassified images Monday showing the sustained damage from one of the oil tankers attacked last week and maintained that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy was responsible.

The Trump administration blamed Iran for the attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, which is near Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route through which much of the world's oil passes.

The Pentagon said that the crew of one of the tankers, the Japanese Kokuka Courageous, found an unexploded limpet mine on its hull following an initial explosion. The crew abandoned ship and was rescued by the U.S. Navy's USS Bainbridge.

"Later that day, an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Gashti Class patrol boat approached Kokuka Courageous and was observed and recorded by a U.S. Navy MH-60 helicopter removing the unexploded limpet mine from Kokuka Courgeous," the Pentagon said in a statement Monday.

"Iran is responsible for the attack based on video evidence and the resources and proficiency needed to quickly remove the unexploded limpet mine."