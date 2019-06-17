Did you get the 'Baby Shark' song out of your head? Here comes the TV show and concert tour

The irritatingly catchy song "Baby Shark" is entering new waters as its creators capitalize on the brand's rapid success.

Pinkfong, the South Korean company behind the hit, has big plans to build a brand and will prepare several new releases. Among them, is a partnership with Viacom's Nickelodeon to create a spinoff animated television series.

"We felt there was a fantastic opportunity to expand the Baby Shark universe and develop stories that will connect with fans," said Pam Kaufman, president of Viacom Nickelodeon consumer products. "The property is just getting started from a consumer products perspective, and we plan to make Baby Shark a global brand at retail."

For those unaware of the viral song-and-dance video. It has infiltrated preschool culture and inspired more than 700,000 cover videos and amassed nearly 3 billion views on YouTube. Ear-sore parents might have hoped the craze would have jumped the shark, but it clearly hasn't.

The new partnership means Baby Shark products across multiple product categories and retail aisles as the company hopes to attract a new audience to the franchise.

The merchandise will create a revenue stream at a new concert-like live performance too. Pinkfong has partnered with the production company Round Room Live to bring the song to life with a 100-date North American tour.