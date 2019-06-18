Adobe rises despite soft guidance

The S&P 500 is closing in on its all-time high, and is likely to sail past it, as long as the Fed promises lower interest rates and the trade war calms down.Market Insiderread more
Trump's remark came a day before the Fed was set to announce its next decision on interest rates.Politicsread more
President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that he will not nominate acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan to hold the position in a permanent capacity. Army Secretary...Politicsread more
In a tweet, Trump said that he and Xi "had a very good telephone conversation," and that "our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting."Politicsread more
A Bloomberg News report Tuesday morning said the White House had looked at such a move in February.Marketsread more
Adobe expects fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue that are below what analysts were looking for.Technologyread more
Stocks surged after President Donald Trump said he will be meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the upcoming G-20 summit.US Marketsread more
The move is part of a larger trend that saw the survey's 179 participants move away from risk and toward positions that reflect fear of a coming economic slowdown spurred by a...Marketsread more
Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden on Monday appealed to a billionaire Republican donor for fundraising help in his presidential campaign. But the financier, Trump-supporting...Politicsread more
Facebook and other groups are behind a new programming language for working with the Libra blockchain.Technologyread more
Tesla investors are regaining confidence in a quieter Elon Musk — even as they question the company's ability to hit its production goals for the second quarter.Autosread more
Adobe shares rose more than 3% after hours on Tuesday after the company announced better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter of its 2019 fiscal year, which ended on May 31, and lighter-than-expected guidance.
Here are the key numbers:
Adobe's revenue grew 25% year over year in the quarter, according to a statement.
Adobe's largest business segment, Digital Media, which includes the Creative Cloud and Document Cloud products, produced $1.89 billion in revenue, up 22% and above the $1.86 billion consensus estimate among analysts polled by FactSet. The Digital Experience segment, which contains Magento and Marketo, had revenue of $783.5 million, over the FactSet consensus estimate of $777.2 million. The Publishing segment contributed $70.6 million in revenue, above the $66.1 million estimate.
"With Digital Media ARR [annualized recurring revenue growth coming down from 30%-plus range in the last couple of quarters, investors have begun to question the long-term growth potential of the segment," Stifel analysts led by Tom Roderick wrote in a note distributed to clients on Sunday. "While the potential for seat conversion still remains internationally, we view existing account penetration and new use-cases as the primary seat and ARR growth drivers in the near-term."
The analysts suggested that additional price increases could bring about more growth.
Adobe said that for the fiscal third quarter, it expects $1.95 in earnings per share, excluding certain items, on $2.80 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had been looking for $2.05 in earnings per share, excluding certain items, and $2.83 billion in revenue for that period.
Adobe's stock is up 22% so far in 2019.
Executives will discuss the quarterly results with analysts on a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern time.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.
WATCH: Adobe CEO: We're 'optimistic' about our prospects in the wake of tariffs