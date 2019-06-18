Boeing wins first new order for 737 Max since grounding from British Airways parent

Skip Navigation
Dow up more than 350 points after Trump says he'll meet with Xi...

Stocks surged after President Donald Trump said he will be meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the upcoming G-20 summit.

US Marketsread more

Trump says he and China's Xi will have 'extended meeting next...

In a tweet, Trump said that he and Xi "had a very good telephone conversation," and that "our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting."

Politicsread more

Kudlow says the White House is not considering demoting Fed Chair...

A Bloomberg News report Tuesday morning said the White House had looked at such a move back in February.

Marketsread more

Trump launches reelection bid as polls show him trailing his...

Trump starts the campaign season in an unusual spot for a president: overseeing a strong economy but facing low approval ratings.

Politicsread more

Government bonds are now the 'most crowded' market trade

The move is part of a larger trend that saw the survey's 179 participants move away from risk and toward positions that reflect fear of a coming economic slowdown spurred by a...

Marketsread more

Analysts are gushing about Facebook's cryptocurrency

The major Wall Street analysts say Facebook's Project Libra has a bright future.

Marketsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Micron, Nvidia, Boeing &...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more

Trump rips ECB chief for pushing down the euro

Trump went after Mario Draghi for opening the door to more monetary stimulus in Europe, which would weaken the euro relative to the dollar.

Marketsread more

Billionaire Trump donor says he rejected Biden's request for...

Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden on Monday appealed to a billionaire Republican donor for fundraising help in his presidential campaign. But the financier, Trump-supporting...

Politicsread more

Beyond Meat stock tumbles after briefly trading above $200

Shares of Beyond Meat soared 18% Tuesday morning, surpassing $200 per share and setting a new all-time high.

Food & Beverageread more

Watch: Robert Lighthizer testifies to Congress about Trump's...

Politicsread more

John Legend: Music streaming has 'changed everything'

John Legend said music streaming has made artists rethink how they create and distribute their music. Instead of focusing on delivering CDs, musicians have shifted to doling...

Entertainmentread more
Airlines

Boeing wins first new order for 737 Max since grounding from British Airways parent

Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
Key Points
  • IAG said it would buy 200 737 Max planes, orders for which ground to a halt after two fatal crashes.
  • The orders are worth $24 billion at list prices, but airlines often receive discounts when purchasing planes.
  • The 737 Max has been grounded worldwide since mid-March.
An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, U.S. March 21, 2019.
Lindsey Wasson | Reuters

Boeing shares climbed on Tuesday after the manufacturer of the 737 Max jets said British Airways' parent company placed the first order for the beleaguered planes since their grounding in mid-March.

International Airlines Group signed a letter of intent at the Paris Air Show to purchase 200 Boeing 737 Max planes.

Aviation authorities grounded the Boeing 737 Max worldwide after two crashes within five months killed a total of 346 people. Boeing and airlines are awaiting approval from regulators to resume flights with the jets, but officials have said they have no firm timeline so far.

Boeing shares were up more than 3% in midday trading, outpacing the broader market.

IAG will use the jets order, which includes the 737 Max 8 and the larger Max 10 that Boeing is developing, across its airlines, including Vueling and low-cost carrier Level, it said.

"We have every confidence in Boeing and expect that the aircraft will make a successful return to service in the coming months having received approval from the regulators," said IAG's CEO Willie Walsh.

Boeing cut 737 Max production by a fifth and suspended deliveries of the planes after they were grounded.

VIDEO0:5700:57
Boeing lands its first new order for planes at the Paris Air Show
Squawk Box