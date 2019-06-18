Carlyle's Rubenstein: I've spoken to US and Chinese officials and I see a trade deal by year-end

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Shares of Beyond Meat soared 18% in premarket trading Tuesday, surpassing $200 per share.Food & Beverageread more
Facebook will also create a new subsidiary, Calibra, to build a digital wallet for people to store and exchange the currency using apps.Technologyread more
President Donald Trump went after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Tuesday for opening the door for more monetary stimulus in Europe, which would weaken the...Marketsread more
Private equity billionaire David Rubenstein says he's spoken with U.S. and Chinese officials. "My view is both sides want a deal."Economyread more
Experts expect Facebook's cryptocurrency venture to alleviate some security issues, while introducing new ones.Technologyread more
The chipmaker crush could persist and investors should be selective, but Nvidia looks like a clear buy, one market watcher says.Trading Nationread more
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level since September 2017 as the Fed began its two-day policy meeting.Bondsread more
Rothy's will open five stores in cities including New York and Boston this fall and promises more are coming in 2020.Retailread more
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi defended the tools that the organization has available.Europe Newsread more
Trump's disruptive trade confrontations have sent shockwaves through the business world, while, insiders say, companies may wonder whether associating with the president could...Politicsread more
The United States and China want to resolve their trade dispute, private equity billionaire David Rubenstein predicted Tuesday on CNBC.
"I do think there will be a resolution before the end of the year," said the co-founder and co-executive chairman of The Carlyle Group, even though talks to end the Washington-Beijing tariff war have stalled.
"I go to China a fair bit, and I talk to government officials there, and I obviously talk to government officials here. My view is both sides want a deal," Rubenstein said in a "Squawk Box " interview.
Rubenstein said believes President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will indeed meet at this month's G-20 summit in Japan.
Last week, Trump told CNBC that if Xi does not attend the summit, the U.S. would impose additional tariffs on China. In the same interview, Trump also said he has "a great relationship" with Xi, adding that "he's actually an incredible guy."
On Monday, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC's Phil LeBeau at the Paris Air Show that Trump is "perfectly happy with continuing the tariff movements" against China if a trade deal cannot be reached. Ross' comments echo those of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who said last week the White House is unified on its plan in the event negotiations fall apart.
The Trump administration hiked tariff rates last month to 25% from 10% on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports into the U.S. The president has been threatening duties on another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, essentially the rest of China's imports.
Rubenstein served in President Jimmy Carter's Democratic administration as deputy assistant for domestic policy from 1977 to 1981. After leaving the White House and before starting Carlyle, Rubenstein practiced law in Washington.
Rubenstein said Tuesday he's out of politics and does not back any candidate. "I haven't given money in 25 years," he said.