Facebook shares jump on cryptocurrency plan, which could make it a major e-commerce, banking player

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Shares of Beyond Meat soared 18% in premarket trading Tuesday, surpassing $200 per share.Food & Beverageread more
Facebook will also create a new subsidiary, Calibra, to build a digital wallet for people to store and exchange the currency using apps.Technologyread more
President Donald Trump went after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Tuesday for opening the door for more monetary stimulus in Europe, which would weaken the...Marketsread more
Private equity billionaire David Rubenstein says he's spoken with U.S. and Chinese officials. "My view is both sides want a deal."Economyread more
Experts expect Facebook's cryptocurrency venture to alleviate some security issues, while introducing new ones.Technologyread more
The chipmaker crush could persist and investors should be selective, but Nvidia looks like a clear buy, one market watcher says.Trading Nationread more
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level since September 2017 as the Fed began its two-day policy meeting.Bondsread more
Rothy's will open five stores in cities including New York and Boston this fall and promises more are coming in 2020.Retailread more
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi defended the tools that the organization has available.Europe Newsread more
Trump's disruptive trade confrontations have sent shockwaves through the business world, while, insiders say, companies may wonder whether associating with the president could...Politicsread more
Facebook shares rose in premarket trading after the tech giant unveiled its part in a new digital currency, or so-called "cryptocurrency," that will be known as Libra.
The company is the leader of a group of companies and organizations that is building Libra. The cryptocurrency is expected to launch in the first half of 2019.
Facebook's stock climbed 1.8% in premarket trading from Monday's close of $189.01 a share.
Wall Street has been bullish on the announcement, with Facebook analysts expressing optimism beforehand about what the cryptocurrency could revolutionize the company's digital businesses. SunTrust's social media analyst wrote that Libra "has the potential of putting the company front and center in areas beyond advertising," while RBC analysts said it "may prove to be one of the most important initiatives in the history of the company."
Facebook plans to profit from Libra through its new subsidiary Calibra, which will create a digital wallet to store and exchange the cryptocurrency.
One key use Facebook touts for Calibra is cross border payments, also known as remittances. Instead of paying banks fees to transfer money from one country to another, Calibra will allow people to transfer funds between local currencies and Libra.
Additionally, with this launch, "Facebook has its eyes set on becoming the world's leading e-commerce platform as well," analysts with Moffett Nathanson said in a note.
— With reporting by Michael Bloom