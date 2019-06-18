Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks ready to break through all-time high

The S&P 500 is closing in on its all-time high, and is likely to sail past it, as long as the Fed promises lower interest rates and the trade war calms down.

Market Insiderread more

Trump says he and China's Xi will have 'extended meeting next...

In a tweet, Trump said that he and Xi "had a very good telephone conversation," and that "our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting."

Politicsread more

Kudlow says the White House is not considering demoting Fed Chair...

A Bloomberg News report Tuesday morning said the White House had looked at such a move in February.

Marketsread more

Trump says Shanahan has withdrawn from Defense secretary...

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that he will not nominate acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan to hold the position in a permanent capacity. Army Secretary...

Politicsread more

Dow up more than 350 points after Trump says he'll meet with Xi...

Stocks surged after President Donald Trump said he will be meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the upcoming G-20 summit.

US Marketsread more

Government bonds are now the 'most crowded' market trade

The move is part of a larger trend that saw the survey's 179 participants move away from risk and toward positions that reflect fear of a coming economic slowdown spurred by a...

Marketsread more

Billionaire Trump donor says he rejected Biden's request for...

Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden on Monday appealed to a billionaire Republican donor for fundraising help in his presidential campaign. But the financier, Trump-supporting...

Politicsread more

Here's the tech behind Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency

Facebook and other groups are behind a new programming language for working with the Libra blockchain.

Technologyread more

Analysts are gushing about Facebook's cryptocurrency

The major Wall Street analysts say Facebook's Project Libra has a bright future.

Marketsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Micron, Nvidia, Boeing &...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more

Beyond Meat stock tumbles after briefly trading above $200

Shares of Beyond Meat soared 18% Tuesday morning, surpassing $200 per share and setting a new all-time high.

Food & Beverageread more

Trump launches reelection bid as polls show him trailing his...

Trump starts the campaign season in an unusual spot for a president: overseeing a strong economy but facing low approval ratings.

Politicsread more
Tech

Here's the tech behind Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency

Jordan Novet@jordannovet
Key Points
  • Facebook is a key part of the Libra Association, the nonprofit organization behind the Libra cryptocurrency. 
  • The Libra white paper and corresponding technical details lay out the Libra project.
  • Open-source code is available now.
Facebook's creator Mark Zuckerberg speaks on the opening day of the 2015 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on March 2, 2015.
Lluis Gene | AFP | Getty Images

Facebook on Tuesday revealed its much-anticipated Libra cryptocurrency project, and in the process it published a corresponding white paper alongside other groups participating in the non-profit Libra Association.

The announcement is significant because it's the first time a major technology company is implementing a digital currency, which could further legitimize the overall category.

"The existing blockchain systems have yet to reach mainstream adoption," the white paper states. "Mass-market usage of existing blockchains and cryptocurrencies has been hindered by their volatility and lack of scalability, which have, so far, made them poor stores of value and mediums of exchange."

The document spells out various facets of the project.

  • How the currency is funded: The group stresses that its Libra currency is different because it's backed a reserve of real assets, including short-term securities from central banks. The assets will be distributed on "custodian" infrastructure located around the world. Money for the reserve will come from people who use Libra and Libra Investment Tokens that are bought by founding members of the nonprofit association. Interest on the assets in the reserve will help cover costs for maintaining the system. Only the association can create or delete Libra currency coins.
  • The underlying blockchain: In general, cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether use a technological concept known as a blockchain, which uses a set of computers distributed among different owners and locations to keep track of all transactions on the system. The idea is that this computerized ledger makes it impossible for bad actors to manipulate the system by creating new coins, or duplicating old ones, out of thin air. The Libra currency depends on a new Libra blockchain database. This database can keep track of resources like Libra coins. The blockchain uses an implementation of Byzantine Fault Tolerance, or BFT, for its consensus protocol, which is a system whereby various "validator nodes" decide to accept or turn down a transaction. "This approach builds trust in the network because BFT consensus protocols are designed to function correctly even if some validator nodes — up to one-third of the network — are compromised or fail," the association says. "This class of consensus protocols also enables high transaction throughput, low latency, and a more energy-efficient approach to consensus than "proof of work" used in some other blockchains."
  • A programming language: Facebook has developed lots of open-source projects over the years, and as Facebook is leading the initiative, it's not surprising to see Facebook unveil an entire language called Move, which will enable developers to build atop the Libra blockchain. The new language code and other components of the blockchain are available online on GitHub under an open-source license. The open-source approach is "designed so that anyone can build on it, and billions of people can depend on it for their financial needs," the organization says.
  • Organizational plans: Although the organization already involves more than two dozen companies and nonprofits, it wants to rack up 100 members by the intended launch of the entire system, which will happen sometime in the first half of 2020. The group says it also wants to appoint a managing director.
  • Additional information: The group points to detailed technical documents describing the blockchain, the Move language and the implementation of BFT.

WATCH: Facebook's cryptocurrency is way more ambitious than bitcoin, says Tally CEO Jason Brown

VIDEO3:4103:41
Facebook's cryptocurrency is way more ambitious than bitcoin: Tally CEO
Halftime Report