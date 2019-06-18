Here's the tech behind Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency

The S&P 500 is closing in on its all-time high, and is likely to sail past it, as long as the Fed promises lower interest rates and the trade war calms down.Market Insiderread more
In a tweet, Trump said that he and Xi "had a very good telephone conversation," and that "our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting."
A Bloomberg News report Tuesday morning said the White House had looked at such a move in February.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that he will not nominate acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan to hold the position in a permanent capacity.
Stocks surged after President Donald Trump said he will be meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the upcoming G-20 summit.
The move is part of a larger trend that saw the survey's 179 participants move away from risk and toward positions that reflect fear of a coming economic slowdown spurred by a...
Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden on Monday appealed to a billionaire Republican donor for fundraising help in his presidential campaign.
Facebook and other groups are behind a new programming language for working with the Libra blockchain.
The major Wall Street analysts say Facebook's Project Libra has a bright future.
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.
Shares of Beyond Meat soared 18% Tuesday morning, surpassing $200 per share and setting a new all-time high.
Facebook on Tuesday revealed its much-anticipated Libra cryptocurrency project, and in the process it published a corresponding white paper alongside other groups participating in the non-profit Libra Association.
The announcement is significant because it's the first time a major technology company is implementing a digital currency, which could further legitimize the overall category.
"The existing blockchain systems have yet to reach mainstream adoption," the white paper states. "Mass-market usage of existing blockchains and cryptocurrencies has been hindered by their volatility and lack of scalability, which have, so far, made them poor stores of value and mediums of exchange."
The document spells out various facets of the project.
