Google to invest $1 billion in San Francisco Bay Area housing amid regional expansion

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow up more than 350 points after Trump says he'll meet with Xi...

Stocks surged after President Donald Trump said he will be meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the upcoming G-20 summit.

US Marketsread more

Trump says he and China's Xi will have 'extended meeting next...

In a tweet, Trump said that he and Xi "had a very good telephone conversation," and that "our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting."

Politicsread more

Kudlow says the White House is not considering demoting Fed Chair...

A Bloomberg News report Tuesday morning said the White House had looked at such a move back in February.

Marketsread more

Trump launches reelection bid as polls show him trailing his...

Trump starts the campaign season in an unusual spot for a president: overseeing a strong economy but facing low approval ratings.

Politicsread more

Government bonds are now the 'most crowded' market trade

The move is part of a larger trend that saw the survey's 179 participants move away from risk and toward positions that reflect fear of a coming economic slowdown spurred by a...

Marketsread more

Analysts are gushing about Facebook's cryptocurrency

The major Wall Street analysts say Facebook's Project Libra has a bright future.

Marketsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Micron, Nvidia, Boeing &...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more

Trump rips ECB chief for pushing down the euro

Trump went after Mario Draghi for opening the door to more monetary stimulus in Europe, which would weaken the euro relative to the dollar.

Marketsread more

Billionaire Trump donor says he rejected Biden's request for...

Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden on Monday appealed to a billionaire Republican donor for fundraising help in his presidential campaign. But the financier, Trump-supporting...

Politicsread more

Beyond Meat stock tumbles after briefly trading above $200

Shares of Beyond Meat soared 18% Tuesday morning, surpassing $200 per share and setting a new all-time high.

Food & Beverageread more

Watch: Robert Lighthizer testifies to Congress about Trump's...

Politicsread more

John Legend: Music streaming has 'changed everything'

John Legend said music streaming has made artists rethink how they create and distribute their music. Instead of focusing on delivering CDs, musicians have shifted to doling...

Entertainmentread more
Tech

Google to invest $1 billion in San Francisco Bay Area housing amid regional expansion

Jennifer Elias@jenn_elias
Key Points
  • Google will give $1 billion toward affordable housing efforts in the San Francisco Bay Area.
  • $750 million of the funds will go toward rezoning Google-owned property from commercial use to residential use.
  • 45,000 Google employees reside in the San Francisco Bay Area, the company says.
Victorian homes and the downtown skyline in San Francisco, California.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Google will invest $1 billion toward efforts to develop at least 15,000 new homes in the San Francisco Bay Area.

"Across the region, one issue stands out as particularly urgent and complex: housing," CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a blog post. "As Google grows throughout the Bay Area — whether it's in our home town of Mountain View, in San Francisco, or in our future developments in San Jose and Sunnyvale — we've invested in developing housing that meets the needs of these communities. But there's more to do."

The announcement comes as tech companies, especially Google and its parent company Alphabet, face increased pressure from local communities claiming their expansion encroaches on the Bay Area's already-tight housing market and displaces long-time residents. The move could also be an attempt to preempt protests planned for the Alphabet shareholders meeting Wednesday, as some activists are concerned about Google's effects on housing prices and local communities.

More than 45,000 Google employees live in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to Pichai.

The $1 billion will be broken up into a few different funding types.

Google will, over the next 10 years, rezone $750 million worth of its property, most of which is currently zoned for commercial and office space. That means Google could knock down existing offices to enable housing.

Nonprofits focused on homelessness and displacement will get $50 million, and $250 million will go toward an investment fund for developers specifically to build affordable housing.

WATCH NOW: How tech IPO could impact San Francisco real estate

VIDEO1:5901:59
Tech IPOs could impact San Francisco real estate, here's why
The Exchange