How to turn off AirDrop so strangers can't randomly send you nude pics or memes

Fast Company had a story Monday about a woman on a Southwest Airlines flight who was harassed with unwanted nude pictures, which were sent using Apple AirDrop to her iPhone on the flight.

AirDrop is a great way to quickly share lots of photos and videos with people, or even other Apple products you own, but, as The Atlantic pointed out recently, it's also being used more frequently by young people to send random memes to strangers within a 30 foot radius around them.