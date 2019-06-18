Italy's finance minister plays down the idea of a parallel currency

Facebook will also create a new subsidiary, Calibra, to build a digital wallet for people to store and exchange the currency using apps.Technologyread more
Experts expect Facebook's cryptocurrency venture to alleviate some security issues, while introducing new ones.Cybersecurityread more
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi defended the tools that the organization has available.Europe Newsread more
According to China's top economic planning body, some local companies are cutting back on their efforts to hire new university graduates.China Economyread more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has presided over a tumultuous recent period, which for many, has left Europe on the brink.Commentaryread more
The chipmaker crush could persist and investors should be selective, but Nvidia looks like a clear buy, one market watcher says.Trading Nationread more
Tensions between China and the U.S. are threatening to slow global trade further, threatening some Asian economies.Asia Economyread more
U.S. President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was transferred to a detention facility in Manhattan on Monday ahead of an expected arraignment on state...White Houseread more
Airbus recorded orders and options for 123 planes, according to the aviation consulting firm IBA.iQ.Paris Air Showread more
Markets in Asia were mostly higher on Tuesday as investors awaited the start of a closely-watched meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve, set to kick off later stateside.Asia Marketsread more
Wall Street analysts think Facebook's cryptocurrency payments project will give the company a big boost.Marketsread more
Italy's finance chief does not see ongoing talks over a parallel currency materializing.
Market players have been wary of parliamentary discussions in Rome regarding an alternative for government debt repayments. Lawmakers are considering a proposal that would see the Italian Treasury issue securities — so-called mini-BOTs (short-term treasury bills) — that could be used by recipients to pay taxes or to buy goods or services from state-owned companies.
However, Giovanni Tria, the country's finance minister, said Tuesday at a conference in London that he does not think mini-BOTs will be introduced. "We do not need this kind of instrument," Tria said, according to Reuters. He also added that the introduction of a parallel currency is not on the agenda.
Tria, a technocrat without political affiliation, sounded more moderate than some of his government colleagues.
"We don't want to create problems in Europe. We have to reinforce the trust in investors in Italy's finance situations," the finance minister told the audience.
Supporters of the idea, including one of Italy's ruling parties, Lega, believe the short-term securities would help the government reduce its outstanding bills. On the other hand, critics argue that it would lead to higher public debt in a country that already has the second-largest debt pile in the euro zone.
The mini-BOTs discussion has also resurfaced fears about Italy's commitment to the single currency. Prior to the general election in 2018, both coalition parties — the leftist Five Star Movement and the right-wing Lega, spread doubts about the country's membership of the euro zone.
Since then, both parties have toned down their euroskepticism but one of the main economic minds from Lega, Claudio Borghi, is still openly hostile to the idea of the common currency.
"There are a number of economists, including influential ones close to the Italian government, who believe the euro is a key reason for Italian underperformance, and the leaders of the coalition have never fully put this idea to bed," Erik Nielsen, group chief economist at UniCredit, said in a note last week.
Both the European Central Bank (ECB) and the International Monetary Fund have sounded skeptical about the mini-BOTs discussion. Christine Lagarde, the International Monetary Fund's managing director, told CNBC last Thursday: "On this strange financial instrument that has been developed in Italy, we think that there are many better ways to deal with the payment of arrears. It does not require the creation of such instruments. Italian bonds could absolutely do the job … why bother?"