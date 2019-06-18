Italy's finance minister plays down the idea of a parallel currency

Giovanni Tria Italian Minister of Economy and Finance attends during Festival dell' Economia in Trento on May 30, 2019.

Italy's finance chief does not see ongoing talks over a parallel currency materializing.

Market players have been wary of parliamentary discussions in Rome regarding an alternative for government debt repayments. Lawmakers are considering a proposal that would see the Italian Treasury issue securities — so-called mini-BOTs (short-term treasury bills) — that could be used by recipients to pay taxes or to buy goods or services from state-owned companies.

However, Giovanni Tria, the country's finance minister, said Tuesday at a conference in London that he does not think mini-BOTs will be introduced. "We do not need this kind of instrument," Tria said, according to Reuters. He also added that the introduction of a parallel currency is not on the agenda.

Tria, a technocrat without political affiliation, sounded more moderate than some of his government colleagues.

"We don't want to create problems in Europe. We have to reinforce the trust in investors in Italy's finance situations," the finance minister told the audience.

Supporters of the idea, including one of Italy's ruling parties, Lega, believe the short-term securities would help the government reduce its outstanding bills. On the other hand, critics argue that it would lead to higher public debt in a country that already has the second-largest debt pile in the euro zone.