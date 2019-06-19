Blackstone chief donates $188 million to Oxford University

Trump's remarks came a day before the Fed was set to announce its next decision on interest rates.Politicsread more
The U.S. and China have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018.Traderead more
More and more American firms are calling for the Trump administration to resolve its conflict with China.World Economyread more
In a tweet, Trump said that he and Xi "had a very good telephone conversation," and that "our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting."Politicsread more
China is reducing support for its electric carmakers a move experts and industry insiders warn could lead to consolidation and waning investor appetite. But some of the...Technologyread more
Is your CEO on the list? Glassdoor has the results.Power Playersread more
Joseph Gaspar, the chief financial officer at Elbit Systems, said M&A among firms in the sector began to pick up pace in the 1980s and looks set to continue.Paris Air Showread more
Stocks in Asia rose on Wednesday following positive developments overnight on the U.S.-China trade front.Asia Marketsread more
The U.S. Department of Defense has hit back at Russian officials who have criticized a U.S. plan to deploy more troops to the Middle East.World Politicsread more
Signs of companies moving out of Hong Kong have emerged, members of the business community told CNBC following massive protests in the city. But one analyst said Hong Kong's...China Politicsread more
Sen. Josh Hawley, a well-known tech critic, introduced legislation on Wednesday that would remove the immunity big technology companies receive for user-posted content under...Technologyread more
The head of private equity firm Blackstone has pledged 150 million pounds ($188.37 million) to Oxford University, the biggest single donation in its history, to fund a centre for humanities that would also house an institute to study the ethics of artificial intelligence.
Stephen Schwarzman, chairman, chief executive and co-founder of Blackstone which has about $500 billion in assets, said the donation would fund the Schwarzman Centre that would support programmes ranging from history to music.
The centre will also house a new Institute for Ethics in Artificial Intelligence (AI).
"For nearly 1,000 years, the study of the humanities at Oxford has been core to Western civilisation and scholarship. We need to ensure that its insights and principles can be adapted to today's dynamic world," Schwarzman said in a statement.
The university said the centre would consider the impact of AI, which could "challenge the very nature of what it means to be human and transform most aspects of our lives".
Tim Berners-Lee, inventor of the World Wide Web, said in the statement: "If AI is to benefit humanity we must understand its moral and ethical implications. Oxford with its rich history in humanities and philosophy is ideally placed to do this."
About a quarter of Oxford University students study humanities, including modern languages, theology, philosophy and English.
New facilities funded by the donation would include a 500-seat concert hall and a 250-seat auditorium.
Schwarzman has also donated to U.S. universities, including $350 million to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and $150 million to Yale. He founded a $575 million international scholarship programme in 2013 at China's Tsinghua University.