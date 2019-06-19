BMW debuts 4-door, 8-Series Gran Coupe with an entry price around $86,000

BMW has a habit of stretching definitions, as it did when it introduced a stretched version of the old 6-Series coupe, adding a pair of extra doors and dubbing it a "Gran Coupe."

Since then, it has expanded the array of four-door coupes that have fleshed out its line-up. The new 2020 BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe is BMW's latest offering.

For those who want more power, however, the new Gran Coupe comes with a brutish, 523-horsepower twin-turbo V-8.

Based on the two-door model introduced just a year ago, the new model offers more space and easier entry, as well as the first inline-six engine option available for the 8-Series line. The sporty M850i version will also become one of the automaker's most expensive models ever when it reaches showrooms in September, pushing into six-figure territory when all the option boxes are checked.

When it reaches U.S. showrooms, expect a starting price of $85,895 for the 840i and $88,705 for the 840i xDrive. The M850i will start at $109,895.

The debut of the new Gran Coupe comes almost exactly a year after BMW revealed the two-door version of the 8-Series, reviving a nameplate it abandoned nearly two decades ago and providing a more sporty alternative to the familiar 7-Series sedan flagship.

But, in today's SUV-centric market, coupes have lost even more ground than sedans, and the Gran Coupe is expected to solidly outsell the two-door 8-Series going forward.