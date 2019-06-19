Skip Navigation
Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: Signet Jewelers is still in the 'penalty box'

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Signet Jewelers: "We said they were in the penalty box after they missed the previous quarter and they just missed the last quarter in June. It's trying so hard to turn it around … and it's not working. It's still in the penalty box."

American Tower: "I have liked AMT. … They have too much business."

KKR & Co.: "They're about to change their status. … I say buy, buy, buy."

Seagate Technology: "I think that the yield is safe. It's just it's — there's some better fish to fry, including Micron."

LendingTree: "I remember when this stock was under $100 … and we said 'buy, buy, buy.' And you know what, we're still saying 'buy, buy, buy.'"

WATCH: Cramer's lightning round
VIDEO3:2503:25
Cramer's lightning round: Signet Jewelers is still in the 'penalty box'
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com