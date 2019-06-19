Cramer's lightning round: Signet Jewelers is still in the 'penalty box'

The Fed came very close to promising a rate cut Wednesday, and now markets are focused on a possible July rate cut.Market Insiderread more
Markets had expected the central bank to keep its benchmark interest rate steady while setting up a cut at the July meeting.The Fedread more
Powell said policymakers are concerned about some of the recent economic developments and see a growing case for easier policy.The Fedread more
As the presidents of U.S. and China near a highly anticipated meeting on trade, the gap in both sides' expectations regarding a deal remains wide.World Politicsread more
Delta warned travelers that a technical problem could delay flights on Wednesday.Airlinesread more
The Fed chief said that despite reports that Trump was looking to demote or fire him, he doesn't plan on leaving anytime soon.The Fedread more
If the Trump administration and Congress fail to reach a spending agreement, the White House will offer to keep the government funded at its current levels for a year, Mnuchin...Politicsread more
With bold and targeted steps, economists say, government can increase opportunity and incomes for many more people in ways that strengthen, not weaken, American capitalism.Politicsread more
Investors need to be cautious because the economy will get hurt the longer the trade war drags on, Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Slack Technologies' reference price was set at $26 per share, the New York Stock Exchange announced Wednesday evening.Technologyread more
With the Federal Reserve deciding not to cut interest rates but leaving the door open for future cuts, experts are split on what comes next.Trading Nationread more
Signet Jewelers: "We said they were in the penalty box after they missed the previous quarter and they just missed the last quarter in June. It's trying so hard to turn it around … and it's not working. It's still in the penalty box."
American Tower: "I have liked AMT. … They have too much business."
KKR & Co.: "They're about to change their status. … I say buy, buy, buy."
Seagate Technology: "I think that the yield is safe. It's just it's — there's some better fish to fry, including Micron."
LendingTree: "I remember when this stock was under $100 … and we said 'buy, buy, buy.' And you know what, we're still saying 'buy, buy, buy.'"
