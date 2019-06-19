Delta warns of flight delays after technical problem snarls check-ins and boarding

The Fed came very close to promising a rate cut Wednesday, and now markets are focused on a possible July rate cut.Market Insiderread more
Delta Air Lines warned Wednesday that flights may be delayed after a "technical issue" hit some of its platforms, preventing passengers from checking in.
"Delta is working quickly to address a technical issue impacting some of our applications including customers' ability to book, check in and board," the airline said in a statement. "Some delays are expected."
Delta did not immediately say what caused the issue or how many flights were delayed.
The airline previously said a system-wide outage in August 2016 cost it $150 million in revenue. Outages have also hit American and United in recent years.
U.S. airlines suffered 34 computer outages between 2015 and 2017, and 85% of them caused flight delays and cancelations, according to a report by the Government Accountability Office last week.
