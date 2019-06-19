Ed Sheeran is making more by charging less

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

The Fed is likely to say rate cuts are coming

Normally, when the Fed starts loosening policy it does so amid clear-cut signs of economic weakness.

Economyread more

Wall Street economists make their fed predictions

Wall Street economists are anxiously awaiting Wednesday's FOMC meeting.

Marketsread more

China rolls out the red carpet for other countries as it ups...

More and more American firms are calling for the Trump administration to resolve its conflict with China.

World Economyread more

Cramer: Stocks 'would probably go up' if Trump were to remove Fed...

CNBC's Jim Cramer connects the dots by reasoning that if the president were to act he would pick a replacement for Powell that would do his bidding.

Economyread more

Power restored at New York Penn Station after outage halted all...

All trains traveling in and out of New York Penn Station have been halted because of an Amtrak overhead wire issue, New Jersey Transit said Wednesday.

Transportationread more

Fed will have a hard time pleasing everyone from stock traders to...

This just might be Fed Chair Jerome Powell's toughest meeting yet because whatever the outcome, odds are high that it will disappoint a large group.

Market Insiderread more

How to delete your Facebook account and bring your photos with...

Facebook has given us plenty of reasons to quit, including a new report that talks about the disgusting working conditions of a company it uses to employ contractors, named...

Technologyread more

American Airlines to become the first US airline to order new...

American Airlines is ordering Airbus' new A321XLR, according to a source familiar with details of the agreement.

Paris Air Showread more

Retail executives say shoppers have all the power

Shoppers are "very nuanced in their expectations," Ron Johnson, the former CEO of J.C. Penney and the former senior vice president of Apple's retail division, said at CNBC's...

Evolveread more

Morgan Stanley isn't sure how to value Tesla anymore

Tesla shares are nearing Morgan Stanley's price target but the firm isn't sure how to tell investors to value Elon Musk's company.

Investingread more

Ed Sheeran is making more by charging less

Singer Ed Sheeran is on track to break the record for the highest-grossing concert tour ever, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

Entertainmentread more

Uber and Grand Rounds team to give big-company workers free rides...

Companies are increasingly willing to pay for employees to go to the doctor. Uber is partnering with Grand Rounds, a start-up that sells into the employer channel, to make it...

Technologyread more
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran is making more by charging less

Mallika Mitra@mitra_mallika
Key Points
  • Singer Ed Sheeran is on track to break the record for the highest-grossing concert tour ever, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.
  • The singer charges less for his shows, but performs more, according to the Journal and Pollstar.
Ed Sheeran at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2017 in Glastonbury, England.
Getty Images

Singer Ed Sheeran is on track to break the record for highest-grossing concert tour ever, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

The pop star's current tour, which ends August 26, is expected to surpass U2 for the highest all-time gross after already breaking the band's record for attendance, the Journal reported based on analysis of Pollstar data and estimates from Sheeran's team.

His success is despite the fact that Sheeran charges less for his shows than others in the industry. Tickets for his top-selling tour last year went for an average of $89 while Taylor Swift and Jay-Z and Beyonce's tour went for more than $116 for their most profitable tours, the newspaper wrote.

While he charges less, Sheeran beats the others in the number of shows he performs. The singer performed 94 shows last year compared to the about 50 shows each for Taylor Swift and Jay-Z and Beyonce, according to the Journal and Pollstar.

Read the full report from The Wall Street Journal

Next Article
Key Points
  • Music streaming has changed how musicians create and distribute their music, John Legend says.
  • Instead of focusing on delivering CDs, artists have shifted to doling out singles to their listeners.
  • Legend says the industry has stumbled a bit trying to figure out how best to monetize this new platform but that it can be a lucrative area for musicians.