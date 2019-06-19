Evidence suggests Saudi crown prince is liable for Khashoggi murder: UN expert

More and more American firms are calling for the Trump administration to resolve its conflict with China.World Economyread more
The Fed is not likely to make a move on interest rates when it meets this week, but it should clear the way for a rate cut later in the summer.Market Insiderread more
Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei tells CNBC the company's business is still strong in China.Technologyread more
Facebook's new cryptocurrency project, titled Libra and backed by the likes of Visa and Booking Holdings, is being widely embraced by market watchers.Trading Nationread more
U.S. President Donald Trump officially kicked off his reelection campaign Tuesday at a Florida rally where he exhorted thousands of rollicking supporters to keep advancing his...Politicsread more
BlackRock's global fixed income chief says the European Central Bank just turned up the pressure on the Federal Reserve to more toward easier policy.Market Insiderread more
As Beijing has raised duties in response to the Trump administration's spate of tariff announcements, it also lowered trade barriers for exporters around the world.Marketsread more
Global watchdogs and top U.S. Congress members are calling for oversight of a digital asset being launched by Facebook and roughly two dozen other stakeholders.Marketsread more
Mortgage applications were down 3.4% from the previous week, but still up 31.6% from a year earlier, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.Real Estateread more
Trump's remarks came a day before the Fed was set to announce its next decision on interest rates.Politicsread more
Sen. Josh Hawley, a well-known tech critic, introduced legislation on Wednesday that would remove the immunity big technology companies receive for user-posted content under...Technologyread more
Evidence suggests Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman and other senior Saudi officials are liable for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a U.N. rights investigator said on Wednesday.
There was no immediate reaction from Riyadh which was sent the 100-page report in advance - but the kingdom has regularly denied accusations that the prince was involved.
Agnes Callamard, the U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, called for countries to widen sanctions to include the Crown Prince and his personal assets, until and unless he can prove he has no responsibility.
Khashoggi, a critic of the prince and a Washington Post columnist, was last seen at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct 2 where he was to receive papers ahead of his wedding.
His body was dismembered and removed from the building, the Saudi prosecutor has said, and his remains have not been found.
"It is the conclusion of the Special Rapporteur that Mr. Khashoggi has been the victim of a deliberate, premeditated execution, an extrajudicial killing for which the state of Saudi Arabia is responsible under international human rights law," Callamard said in her report based on a six-month investigation.
Callamard went to Turkey earlier this year with a team of forensic and legal experts and said she received evidence from Turkish authorities.
"There is credible evidence, warranting further investigation of high-level Saudi officials' individual liability, including the Crown Prince's", she said.
"Indeed, this human rights inquiry has shown that there is sufficient credible evidence regarding the responsibility of the Crown Prince demanding further investigation," she added, urging U.N. Secretary-General to establish an international probe.