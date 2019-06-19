How to set up Siri to read your text messages through your AirPods in iOS 13

More and more American firms are calling for the Trump administration to resolve its conflict with China.World Economyread more
Normally, when the Fed starts loosening policy it does so amid clear-cut signs of economic weakness.Economyread more
Target CEO Brian Cornell apologized to customers for a disappointing weekend after the company experienced outages that shut down its cash registers and credit-card processors...Retailread more
American Airlines is ordering Airbus' new A321XLR, according to a source familiar with details of the agreement.Paris Air Showread more
Tesla shares are nearing Morgan Stanley's price target but the firm isn't sure how to tell investors to value Elon Musk's company.Investingread more
Companies are increasingly willing to pay for employees to go to the doctor. Uber is partnering up with Grand Rounds, a start-up that sells into the employer channel, to make...Technologyread more
Apple's iOS 13 update, which will be available in the fall for iPhones, will let Siri read your text messages to you through your AirPods. Here's how to set it up.Technologyread more
Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei tells CNBC the company's business is still strong in China.Technologyread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on WednesdayInvestingread more
Disney is making one final push to make "Avengers: Endgame" the highest-grossing film of all time. According to two media reports, the massive blockbuster will get a...Entertainmentread more
The pilots union for Southwest Airlines says it will ask Boeing for compensation to cover legal costs and lost income for pilots due to the 737 Max grounding.Airlinesread more
Apple's new iOS 13 update, which will roll out to iPhones this fall, lets you set up Siri to automatically read your your text messages through your AirPods.
That means you don't have to pull out your phone to check your messages while you're walking around a city during your morning commute. You can also respond to the text messages using your voice, and Siri will send them off for you. This is a feature that will roll out in iOS 13 this fall, but I've been using the developer beta so I can show you how it works.
And you'll be able to try it for yourself soon. Apple plans to release its public preview of iOS 13 soon, it recently said sometime in July, so bookmark this page so you can follow the steps when it's available.
Here's what you need to do.
That's it. Now, when your phone receives a text message, Siri will speak the contents of that message into your AirPods. It seems like Siri should be able to do the same for notifications from other apps in the future, but right now it's purely limited to Messages.