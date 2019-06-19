How to set up Siri to read your text messages through your AirPods in iOS 13

Apple's new iOS 13 update, which will roll out to iPhones this fall, lets you set up Siri to automatically read your your text messages through your AirPods.

That means you don't have to pull out your phone to check your messages while you're walking around a city during your morning commute. You can also respond to the text messages using your voice, and Siri will send them off for you. This is a feature that will roll out in iOS 13 this fall, but I've been using the developer beta so I can show you how it works.

And you'll be able to try it for yourself soon. Apple plans to release its public preview of iOS 13 soon, it recently said sometime in July, so bookmark this page so you can follow the steps when it's available.

Here's what you need to do.