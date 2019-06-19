Huawei CEO says banks knew about the company's allegedly criminal activities

Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei says the banks at the center of the U.S. case against his company were fully aware of the nature and activities of the business.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC's Deirdre Bosa on Wednesday, Ren said the banks "have full knowledge of all those business activities," referring to the allegations of bank and wire fraud against Huawei and Ren's daughter, Meng Wanzhou, who is also the company's CFO.

It's the first time Ren has spoken publicly about the specific details in the case against Meng and Huawei.

Huawei and Meng are charged with bank and wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud in relation to skirting American sanctions on Iran. Meng was arrested in Canada in December and is still there fighting extradition to the U.S.

The U.S. government alleges that Meng lied to HSBC and other banks about Huawei's relationship with an unofficial subsidiary in Iran called Skycom in order to get banking services.

Huawei and Meng strongly deny wrongdoing. Ren added that one of the banks even met with Meng.

"My daughter was in a cafe and said something to the bank officials," he said. "We have to talk to the person who had the coffee with Meng."