Bezos says Blue Origin will one day refuel its lunar lander with ice from the moon

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Here's what the stock market liked from the Fed

The Fed came very close to promising a rate cut Wednesday, and now markets are focused on a possible July rate cut.

Market Insiderread more

Fed holds rates steady, but opens the door for a rate cut in the...

Markets had expected the central bank to keep its benchmark interest rate steady while setting up a cut at the July meeting.

The Fedread more

Powell: Some Fed officials believe the case for a rate cut is...

Powell said policymakers are concerned about some of the recent economic developments and see a growing case for easier policy.

The Fedread more

Bezos says Blue Origin will one day refuel lunar lander with ice...

Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos gave more insight into his space company's lunar plans on Wednesday.

Technologyread more

Hopes for a trade deal rise in China as Trump and Xi prepare to...

As the presidents of U.S. and China near a highly anticipated meeting on trade, the gap in both sides' expectations regarding a deal remains wide.

World Politicsread more

Delta warns of flight delays after technical problem snarls...

Delta warned travelers that a technical problem could delay flights on Wednesday.

Airlinesread more

Powell on Trump: 'The law is clear that I have a four-year term'

The Fed chief said that despite reports that Trump was looking to demote or fire him, he doesn't plan on leaving anytime soon.

The Fedread more

Mnuchin: Trump wants to keep government open as Washington...

If the Trump administration and Congress fail to reach a spending agreement, the White House will offer to keep the government funded at its current levels for a year, Mnuchin...

Politicsread more

5 ways to fight wealth inequality, according to economists

With bold and targeted steps, economists say, government can increase opportunity and incomes for many more people in ways that strengthen, not weaken, American capitalism.

Politicsread more

Cramer: The Fed pleased investors, but there's 'no escaping'...

Investors need to be cautious because the economy will get hurt the longer the trade war drags on, Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Slack reference price set at $26 per share: NYSE

Slack Technologies' reference price was set at $26 per share, the New York Stock Exchange announced Wednesday evening.

Technologyread more

Fed holds steady on interest rates—here's what experts are...

With the Federal Reserve deciding not to cut interest rates but leaving the door open for future cuts, experts are split on what comes next.

Trading Nationread more
Tech

Bezos says Blue Origin will one day refuel its lunar lander with ice from the moon

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz
Key Points
  • Bezos was speaking at the JFK Space Summit in Boston, Massachusetts.
  • He pointed out that we know a lot more about the moon today than when we first landed on the moon in 1969.
  • Among other things, we know there are deep ice deposits, which could be used to make fuel.
Jeff Bezos announces Blue Moon, a lunar landing vehicle for the Moon, during a Blue Origin event in Washington, DC, May 9, 2019.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos gave more insight into his space company's lunar plans on Wednesday, explaining how its spacecraft will eventually be powered with fuel harvested from the moon.

"We know things about the moon now we didn't know about during the Apollo days," Bezos said, speaking at the JFK Space Summit in Boston, Massachusetts.

One of the things learned since Apollo that Bezos highlighted is that there are deposits of water ice at the bottom of craters on the moon.

"We can harvest that ice and use to make hydrogen and oxygen, which are rocket propellants," Bezos said.

Blue Origin is developing its "Blue Moon" lunar lander, which Bezos unveiled last month. Bezos said Blue Moon is powered by a BE-7 engine, which uses hydrogen and oxygen as its two fuel sources.

"The reason we chose those propellants is because … we know one day we'll be refueling that vehicle on the surface of the moon from propellants made on the surface of the moon from that water ice," Bezos said.

Blue Moon is large enough to carry several people as well as cargo to and from the lunar surface. Bezos has said previously that Blue Moon fits NASA's plan to return astronauts to the moon by 2024.

With its Latin tagline of "step by step, ferociously," Blue Origin has been working on multiple space systems at the same time. In addition to Blue Moon, the company is building a rocket for space tourism called New Shepard, as well as a giant rocket called New Glenn that will launch satellites and other spacecraft.

Bezos invests more than $1 billion in the company each year, through sales of his Amazon shares.