Bezos says Blue Origin will one day refuel its lunar lander with ice from the moon

The Fed came very close to promising a rate cut Wednesday, and now markets are focused on a possible July rate cut.Market Insiderread more
Markets had expected the central bank to keep its benchmark interest rate steady while setting up a cut at the July meeting.The Fedread more
Powell said policymakers are concerned about some of the recent economic developments and see a growing case for easier policy.The Fedread more
Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos gave more insight into his space company's lunar plans on Wednesday.Technologyread more
As the presidents of U.S. and China near a highly anticipated meeting on trade, the gap in both sides' expectations regarding a deal remains wide.World Politicsread more
Delta warned travelers that a technical problem could delay flights on Wednesday.Airlinesread more
The Fed chief said that despite reports that Trump was looking to demote or fire him, he doesn't plan on leaving anytime soon.The Fedread more
If the Trump administration and Congress fail to reach a spending agreement, the White House will offer to keep the government funded at its current levels for a year, Mnuchin...Politicsread more
With bold and targeted steps, economists say, government can increase opportunity and incomes for many more people in ways that strengthen, not weaken, American capitalism.Politicsread more
Investors need to be cautious because the economy will get hurt the longer the trade war drags on, Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Slack Technologies' reference price was set at $26 per share, the New York Stock Exchange announced Wednesday evening.Technologyread more
Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos gave more insight into his space company's lunar plans on Wednesday, explaining how its spacecraft will eventually be powered with fuel harvested from the moon.
"We know things about the moon now we didn't know about during the Apollo days," Bezos said, speaking at the JFK Space Summit in Boston, Massachusetts.
One of the things learned since Apollo that Bezos highlighted is that there are deposits of water ice at the bottom of craters on the moon.
"We can harvest that ice and use to make hydrogen and oxygen, which are rocket propellants," Bezos said.
Blue Origin is developing its "Blue Moon" lunar lander, which Bezos unveiled last month. Bezos said Blue Moon is powered by a BE-7 engine, which uses hydrogen and oxygen as its two fuel sources.
"The reason we chose those propellants is because … we know one day we'll be refueling that vehicle on the surface of the moon from propellants made on the surface of the moon from that water ice," Bezos said.
Blue Moon is large enough to carry several people as well as cargo to and from the lunar surface. Bezos has said previously that Blue Moon fits NASA's plan to return astronauts to the moon by 2024.
With its Latin tagline of "step by step, ferociously," Blue Origin has been working on multiple space systems at the same time. In addition to Blue Moon, the company is building a rocket for space tourism called New Shepard, as well as a giant rocket called New Glenn that will launch satellites and other spacecraft.
Bezos invests more than $1 billion in the company each year, through sales of his Amazon shares.