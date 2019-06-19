Skip Navigation
Fed holds rates steady, still sees no cuts in 2019

Markets had expected the central bank to keep its benchmark interest rate steady while setting up a cut at the July meeting.

Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell's news conference live

The stream is slated to start at 2:30 pm ET

Here's what changed in the new Fed statement

Powell: The case for more accommodative policy has strengthened

Powell said policymakers are concerned about some of the recent economic developments and see a growing case for easier policy.

Powell on Trump: 'The law is clear that I have a four-year term...

The Fed chief said that despite reports that Trump was looking to demote or fire him, he doesn't plan on leaving anytime soon.

Fed Chair Powell says there was 'not much support' for cutting...

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the case for a rate cut at central bank's Wednesday meeting is not strong enough.

Here's how the Fed decision affects your finances

If you're concerned about what Wednesday's Fed decision means for your bank account, mortgage loan or credit card — as well as student debt, home equity loan and car payment —...

Fed indicates it will cut rates — but not until 2020

The Federal Open Market Committee's quarterly economic forecast includes the so-called dot plot of where members see interest rates heading.

Alphabet employees slam policies on contractors and China at...

Employees spoke out on issues such as forced arbitration, workplace equity and Project Dragonfly at Alphabet's annual shareholder meeting.

Fed lowers its 2019 inflation expectations, keeps growth outlook...

The Federal Reserve lowered its inflation forecast for 2019 while keeping the growth expectations unchanged.

5 ways to fight wealth inequality, according to economists

With bold and targeted steps, economists say, government can increase opportunity and incomes for many more people in ways that strengthen, not weaken, American capitalism.

China rolls out the red carpet for other countries as it ups...

More and more American firms are calling for the Trump administration to resolve its conflict with China.

Federal Reserve

Here's what changed in the new Fed statement

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz
Three experts on Fed's decision to leave interest rates unchanged
This is a comparison of Wednesday's FOMC statement with the one issued on May 1 after the Fed's previous policy-making meeting.

Text removed from the May statement is in red with a horizontal line through the middle.

Text appearing for the first time in the new statement is in red and underlined.

Black text appears in both statements.