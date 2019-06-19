Oracle up sharply as it beats expectations

Markets had expected the central bank to keep its benchmark interest rate steady while setting up a cut at the July meeting.The Fedread more
Powell said policymakers are concerned about some of the recent economic developments and see a growing case for easier policy.The Fedread more
The Fed chief said that despite reports that Trump was looking to demote or fire him, he doesn't plan on leaving anytime soon.The Fedread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that Facebook spoke to the central bank about the digital currency called LibraThe Fedread more
American Airlines is the first major U.S. airline to order Airbus' new long-range, single aisle aircraft.Paris Air Showread more
With bold and targeted steps, economists say, government can increase opportunity and incomes for many more people in ways that strengthen, not weaken, American capitalism.Politicsread more
Employees spoke out on issues such as forced arbitration, workplace equity and Project Dragonfly at Alphabet's annual shareholder meeting.Technologyread more
Resident "Fast Money" crypto expert Brian Kelly breaks down the major differences between bitcoin and Facebook's new cryptocurrency Libra.Fast Moneyread more
Oracle found revenue growth from cloud applications in its fiscal fourth quarter, which helped it surpass analysts' expectations.Technologyread more
The deal for Perfect Bar's parent gives Mondelez a further foothold in snacking, as more people eat on-the-go.Food & Beverageread more
Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger told a congressional panel that pilots should receive simulator training before flying the Boeing 737 Max.Airlinesread more
Oracle stock went up as much as 7% on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter of its 2019 fiscal year, which ended on May 31.
Here are the key numbers:
The company's revenue rose 1% year over year in the quarter, according to a statement. Oracle's largest business segment, Cloud Services and License Support, delivered $6.80 billion in revenue, above the $6.76 billion consensus estimate among analysts polled by FactSet. The Cloud License and On-Premise License segment had $2.52 billion in revenue, over the $2.32 billion FactSet consensus estimate.
In the statement executives pointed to growth in cloud applications like NetSuite and Fusion.
In the quarter Oracle cut some employees, according to Business Insider, and more recently it announced a new partnership with Microsoft, a competitor.
"We believe that the recent reports of Cloud layoffs, combined with the MSFT partnership, potentially indicate that ORCL is continuing to face an uphill battle in its broader cloud strategy and business model transition," Nomura Instinet analysts led by Christopher Eberle wrote in a note distributed to clients on Thursday. The analysts, who have a "reduce" rating on Oracle stock, said they see the Microsoft deal as a step in the right direction.
Oracle will provide guidance on Wednesday's conference call with analysts, which starts at 5 p.m. Eastern time.
Shares of Oracle are up 17% since the beginning of 2019.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.
WATCH: Watch CNBC's exclusive interview with Oracle CEO Mark Hurd