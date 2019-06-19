Meg Whitman and Jeff Katzenberg's streaming video service has already sold $100 million in ads

Quibi, the short-form streaming service focused on mobile devices from former HP CEO Meg Whitman and film producer Jeffrey Katzenberg, says it's resonating with advertisers looking for a different way to reach a young audience.

The duo spoke onstage at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France on Wednesday. At a session with MediaLink founder Michael Kassan, Quibi leaders said Procter & Gamble, Walmart, PepsiCo, Google, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Progressive have signed on to be its launch partners. The company also said it has secured $100 million in ad sales ahead of its planned launch in April 2020.

Whitman and Katzenberg also spoke about their plans for Quibi's ad model.

"We want to make a platform that's fantastic for advertisers — that's part of our business model," Whitman said in the session.

Whitman said the company expects about 75% of customers to choose its ad-supported option, which will cost $4.99 per month. Its ad-free option will cost $7.99 per month.

Ads, they say, will be short. For pieces of content under five minutes, customers will watch a 6- or 10-second non-skippable spot. For an hour of programming, viewers would only see about two and a half minutes worth of ads, Katzenberg said in the session.

Katzenberg said the model is designed to win over a "very difficult audience" of those in their later twenties and early thirties. One way of being more attractive to that group might be chapters for commercials, "doing a 60-second commercial that has four chapters to it — it will follow you as you watch four Quibis," he said.

P&G's chief brand officer Marc Pritchard said this kind of model grabbed his attention as brands are looking to reach consumers in ways that are less disruptive.

"What we're going to create is advertising, I don't even know if you want to call it advertising — it's going to be content that's going to be organic to the experience," he said.