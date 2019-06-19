Rocket hits site of foreign oil firms in Iraq's Basra

Trump's remarks came a day before the Fed was set to announce its next decision on interest rates.Politicsread more
In a tweet, Trump said that he and Xi "had a very good telephone conversation," and that "our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting."Politicsread more
Is your CEO on the list? Glassdoor has the results.Power Playersread more
Stocks in Asia rose in Wednesday afternoon trade following positive developments overnight on the U.S.-China trade front.Asia Marketsread more
Signs of companies moving out of Hong Kong have emerged, members of the business community told CNBC following massive protests in the city. But one analyst said Hong Kong's...China Politicsread more
Sen. Josh Hawley, a well-known tech critic, is introducing legislation that would remove the immunity big technology companies receive for user-posted content under Section...Technologyread more
In its new "Future Skills" report, LinkedIn has identified what it calls the 10 "rising skills" of the future and the jobs associated with them.Get Aheadread more
Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters on Tuesday requested that Facebook pause its development of Libra, an upcoming cryptocurrency that the company plans to release in 2020.Technologyread more
Has your CEO won over enough workers in Germany to make the cut? Glassdoor reveals.Power Playersread more
Zuckerberg fell out of Glassdoor's top 20 CEO ranking for the first time, although his employee approval rate remains high.Technologyread more
Has your CEO qualified to make it into the top 10? Glassdoor has the results.Power Playersread more
A rocket landed at the headquarters for several global major oil companies, including U.S. giant ExxonMobil, near Iraq's southern city of Basra early on Wednesday, wounding two Iraqi workers, police said.
The rocket hit the Burjesia residential and operations headquarters west of the city, they said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
A security source said Exxon was preparing to evacuate some 20 foreign staff immediately.
Other companies operating at the site include Royal Dutch Shell and Italian Eni SpA, oil officials said.
Police said the rocket was a short-range Katyusha missile that landed 100 metres from the section of the site used as a residence and operations centre by Exxon.
Burjesia is near the Zubair oilfield operated by Eni.
Exxon evacuated staff last month after the United States cited unspecified threats from Iran for a decision to take hundreds of diplomatic staff out of Iraq.
Exxon had begun returning staff to Iraq, however, before Wednesday's incident.