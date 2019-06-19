Skip Navigation
Tech

Slack reference price set at $26 per share: NYSE

Christine Wang@christiiineeee
Key Points
  • The NYSE has set a reference price of $26 per share for Slack's Thursday debut on the market.
  • That does not mean the stock will start trading at that price.
  • Slack is pursuing a direct listing, which means it will let existing shareholders sell shares, but is not selling new shares or raising additional funds. 
The Slack Technologies application is displayed on an Apple iPhone in an arranged photograph taken in Arlington, Virginia on Monday, April 29, 2019.
Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Slack Technologies' reference price was set at $26 per share, the New York Stock Exchange announced Wednesday evening.

That does not necessarily mean Slack's Class A shares will open at $26 when they make their stock market debut on Thursday.

A reference price is not an offering price. It is also not an opening price. That number will ultimately be determined by the designated market maker, based off a calculation of a figure where buy orders can be met with sell orders.

Like music streaming service Spotify, Slack decided to pursue a direct listing, rather than a traditional initial public offering. This allows existing investors to sell into the public markets, but the company won't be offering shares or raising fresh capital.

Slack, the maker of a popular team messaging service for businesses, will trade under the ticker symbol "WORK."

For the year ending Jan. 31, the company reported a net loss of $138.9 million on $400.6 million in revenue, according to documents it filed in April.