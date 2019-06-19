Why companies prepared for market disruption may be the smartest investment bets

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings split the company in two in 2011, thinking that the growing ubiquity of high-speed Internet access would soon mean the end of their disruptive DVD mailing business. But neglecting the DVD business proved to be a mistake, and Netflix reversed course.

Some industries were safe from digital disruption, for a time. No longer. Companies in industries that were once seemingly immune to the forces of disruption — including health care, government services, manufacturing and finance — are now feeling the pressure to embrace business change just to survive.

In fact, an Accenture analysis of more than 3,600 companies with annual revenues of at least $100 million in 82 countries found that 63% of them face high levels of disruption, and 44% show severe signs of susceptibility to future disruption.

While this may sound alarming, the pace and timing of disruption is surprisingly predictable — and preventable — for both companies and their investors through a strategy we call the "wise pivot."

From our ongoing study, we know that the successful companies continue to invest in today's mature and core businesses even as they execute a carefully choreographed transition — a pivot — to new opportunities made possible by new technologies. They rebalance their assets, resources and innovation spending across their businesses in all three stages of the business life cycle — the old, the now and the new. This allows them to do something that makes investors rejoice: conquer disruption on disruption's timeline.

To be sure, these companies are a rare breed. Only 2% of 1,000 companies we studied in another stream of research consistently grow both the portion of their share price that reflects expectations of future earnings growth, as well as the portion based on actual earnings.



The business leaders of these firms know not only where their company is positioned in this new disruption landscape but when disruption will take place. They see more clearly what's changing around them, and they can predict and identify opportunities to create value from innovation for their business. They also know that large-scale transformations won't work; they must instead keep pivoting.

At the opposite end, according to our research, companies struggling today tend to fall prey to the siren song of the ever-present and ever-promising new, moving too hastily to new horizons. They become so enamored of new businesses, new technologies and new markets that they neglect the old, and in doing so deprive themselves of the fuel for growth, which sits in those time-honored businesses. They're all too quick to spurn the old and rush to the future, introducing innovative new products and services before their industry — and consumers — are ready. And then they have nothing to fall back on.