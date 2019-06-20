Adidas loses 3-stripes trade mark battle in Europe

Stock futures are surging after the Fed signaled interest rate cuts may begin as early as July.US Marketsread more
A surface-to-air missile shot down a U.S. military drone over the Strait of Hormuz, a U.S. official said Thursday.World Politicsread more
President Donald Trump has publicly blamed the Federal Reserve's interest rates hikes for holding back U.S. economic growth.The Fedread more
Slack's public market debut on Thursday will generate billions for venture firm Accel and healthy returns for Andreessen Horowitz and Social CapitalTechnologyread more
China's President Xi Jinping arrived in Pyongyang on Thursday morning for a state visit to North Korea — the first by a Chinese state leader in 14 years. Experts say the move...Asia Politicsread more
Gold prices spiked in the afternoon of Asian trading hours on Thursday after a dovish U.S Federal Reserve opened the door to further rate cuts, and the 10-year Treasury yield...Metalsread more
Beyond Meat has blown up. The plant-based meat company is now larger than 80 S&P 500 companies, including Macy's, Xerox and Mylan.Trading Nationread more
In an area responsible for the shipment of one-third of the world's seaborne oil, just how high could military confrontation — or indeed, an outright war — send the price of...Oilread more
Waymo has signed a deal with Renault and Nissan to develop self-driving cars and trucks for use in France, Japan and possibly other countries in Asia, including China, the...Autosread more
Employer medical costs are projected to rise by 6% next year, after averaging about 5.5% annually over the last three years, according to PwC.Health and Scienceread more
Voice technologies have a long way to go before they can be reliably used for health and medical services, but Google is furthest along.Technologyread more
Sportswear giant Adidas lost another battle over its three-stripe branding on clothing, footwear and headgear.
The General Court of the European Union confirmed Wednesday that the three parallel stripes applied in any direction is not a valid trade mark.
"Adidas does not prove that that mark has acquired, throughout the territory of the EU, distinctive character following the use which had been made of it," the General Court said in its ruling.
This is not the first time that the German company has had to address challenges with regards to its logo. In 2014, the European Union Intellectual Property Office registered, in favour of Adidas, the three parallel equidistant stripes of identical width, applied on the product in any direction. However, in 2016, the same institution annulled that registration on the basis that it lacked a distinctive character – this came after an application from the Belgian undertaking, Shoe Branding Europe BVBA.
"Adidas is disappointed with the recent ruling by the General Court to uphold the cancellation of the company's 3-Stripe mark applied to our products in whichever direction in Europe," a spokesperson for Adidas told CNBC via email on Thursday.
The same spokesperson told CNBC that Adidas is considering its options.
"This ruling is limited to this particular execution of the 3-Stripe mark and does not impact on the broad scope of protection that adidas has on its well-known 3-Stripe mark in various forms in Europe. Whilst we are disappointed with the decision, we are further evaluating it and are welcoming the useful guidance that the Court will give us for protecting our 3-Stripe mark applied to our products in whichever direction in the future," the spokesperson said.
