Apple recalls some MacBook Pro laptops because they pose a 'fire safety risk'

Slack shares surge more than 50% over reference price in market...

Slack pursued an unusual direct listing, meaning it did not have banks underwrite the offering.

CNBC Disruptor 50read more

Trump says Iranian downing of US drone may have been...

President Trump says Iran may not have intentionally downed an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone.

Politicsread more

Slack CEO Butterfield explains why the company didn't go public...

Slack's CEO said that the company didn't want to go public via an IPO so that it could be as transparent and accessible as possible.

Deals and IPOsread more

Oil prices jump more than 5% after Trump says Iran made a 'very...

Oil jumped as much as 6% on Thursday after Iran shot down a U.S. military drone, prompting President Trump to blast Tehran on Twitter.

Energy Commoditiesread more

Fintech CEO claims Facebook `ripped off' his start-up's logo for...

If Facebook cut corners in something as basic as the branding of its nascent crypto efforts, this dispute could give ammunition to its many critics.

Financeread more

These stocks are big winners when rates drop

CNBC analysis using Kensho found that Disney, Verizon and Home Depot were some of the best performing Dow stocks in declining-rate environments.

Investingread more

Chart analysts see more gains for stocks after record highs

For doubters thinking the rally is just a last gasp of the decade-long bull market, chart analysts are here to prove them wrong.

Marketsread more

Shkreli settles case with Retrophin after suing drug firm...

Notorious "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli has reached a settlement with his former biopharmaceutical company Retrophin just weeks ago after he sued two company directors and its...

Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more

Cashin: US economy could be in 'borderline recession' in Q4 if...

"The slowdown in the global economy is reaching this shore," veteran trader Art Cashin says.

Economyread more

Here's who is getting rich from Slack's stock market debut

Slack's public market debut on Thursday will generate billions for venture firm Accel and healthy returns for Andreessen Horowitz and Social Capital

Technologyread more

JetBlue plans more flights to Europe with new long-range Airbus...

JetBlue is ordering the longest-range Airbus jets to expand service to more European cities.

Airlinesread more

Apple recalls some MacBook Pro laptops because they pose a 'fire...

Apple announced on Thursday that it will recall some 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops because they have batteries that may "overheat and pose a fire safety risk."

Technologyread more
Tech

Kif Leswing@kifleswing
Key Points
  • Apple is recalling some 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops because of battery issues.
  • The laptops are an older design and were sold between 2015 and 2017.
  • Recalls related to overheating batteries are not uncommon in consumer electronics. 
Apple's 2015 MacBook Pro with Retina.
Apple

The affected laptops are an older design, without the Touch Bar keyboard, and were sold between September 2015 and February 2017. The specific model affected is listed as "MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015)" in system settings.

Apple said that the recall does not affect any other Mac laptops. To check if your device is affected, Apple published a website where you can input your computer's serial number. Apple will replace the battery free of charge, according to its announcement.

"Customer safety is always Apple's top priority, and we have voluntarily decided to replace affected batteries, free of charge," Apple said on its website.

The affected laptops are a previous-generation design, and are not the same models as the current MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. Those computers have a "butterfly" keyboard which has been criticized by Apple users for being unreliable, and those computers are currently covered by an Apple service program that replaces the keyboard for free if it starts malfunctioning.

Battery issues are not uncommon in consumer electronics. The most famous example of a recall associated with overheating batteries was Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 smartphone, which caught fire because of issues with its batteries.

Apple updates WatchOS
