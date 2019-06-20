Apple warns in letter to Lighthizer that tariffs would reduce its contribution to US economy

Oil jumped 6% on Thursday after Iran shot down a U.S. military drone, prompting President Donald Trump to blast Tehran on Twitter.Energy Commoditiesread more
Apple said in a letter to U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer released Thursday that tariffs on its products would hurt its contribution to the U.S. economy.
The letter, which is dated June 17, says the impact of U.S. proposed tariffs "would result in a reduction of Apple's economic contribution."
The letter adds that the tariffs "would also weigh on Apple's global competitiveness" because Chinese companies Apple competes with would not be subject to the tariffs. The letter concludes by saying Apple urges the U.S. "not to proceed with these tariffs."
Apple says in the letter that all of its major products like the iPhone, Mac, iPad and more would be affected by the tariffs since they are produced in China.
Apple is considering shifting some of its production outside of China in anticipation of the tariffs, Nikkei and The Wall Street Journal reported this week.
An Apple spokesperson declined to comment. A spokesperson for Lighthizer was not immediately available to comment.