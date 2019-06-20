Skip Navigation
Tech

Apple warns in letter to Lighthizer that tariffs would reduce its contribution to US economy

Steve Kovach@stevekovach
Key Points
  • Apple said in a letter to Robert Lighthizer released Thursday that tariffs on its products would hurt its contribution to the U.S. economy.
  • The letter also said the tariffs would make it tough for Apple to compete against Chinese companies that would not be affected by the tariffs.
  • Apple is reportedly considering moving some of its production out of China if the tariffs go into effect.
Apple CEO Tim Cook attends China Development Forum 2017 - Economic Summit at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse on March 18, 2017 in Beijing, China.
VCG | Getty Images

Apple said in a letter to U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer released Thursday that tariffs on its products would hurt its contribution to the U.S. economy.

The letter, which is dated June 17, says the impact of U.S. proposed tariffs "would result in a reduction of Apple's economic contribution."

The letter adds that the tariffs "would also weigh on Apple's global competitiveness" because Chinese companies Apple competes with would not be subject to the tariffs. The letter concludes by saying Apple urges the U.S. "not to proceed with these tariffs."

Apple says in the letter that all of its major products like the iPhone, Mac, iPad and more would be affected by the tariffs since they are produced in China.

Apple is considering shifting some of its production outside of China in anticipation of the tariffs, Nikkei and The Wall Street Journal reported this week.

An Apple spokesperson declined to comment. A spokesperson for Lighthizer was not immediately available to comment.

