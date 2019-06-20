Sterling slips as Bank of England cuts second-quarter growth to zero

Skip Navigation
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Darden, Oracle,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Dow set to surge 250 points at the open after Fed hints at rate...

Stock futures are surging after the Fed signaled interest rate cuts may begin as early as July.

Leon Cooperman: Big move higher for stocks could be 'close out...

The billionaire investor believes the stock market is in a "zone of fair value" at current levels.

US military drone shot down by missile in international airspace

An Iranian surface-to-air missile shot down a U.S. military surveillance drone in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz Thursday morning, the Pentagon said.

Slack going public in a red-hot IPO market, with a twist

Workplace messaging firm Slack is about to go public in a red-hot IPO market, but it's approach to going public--using a "direct listing"--is slightly different than an IPO.

Trump could cause market 'turmoil' if he removes Powell, says...

President Donald Trump has publicly blamed the Federal Reserve's interest rates hikes for holding back U.S. economic growth.

Beyond Meat is now larger than 80 S&P 500 companies

Beyond Meat has blown up. The plant-based meat company is now larger than 80 S&P 500 companies, including Macy's, Xerox and Mylan.

Here's who will get rich from Slack's stock market debut

Slack's public market debut on Thursday will generate billions for venture firm Accel and healthy returns for Andreessen Horowitz and Social Capital

Traders are pricing in a 100% chance of easing in July

While the Federal Reserve still sees no rate cut in 2019, traders are convicted a rate reduction is coming as soon as July.

Goldman Sachs lowered its price target on Tesla

Goldman Sachs lowered its price target on Tesla over concerns about demand.

China's Xi Jinping arrives in North Korea on a visit 'big on...

China's President Xi Jinping arrived in Pyongyang on Thursday morning for a state visit to North Korea — the first by a Chinese state leader in 14 years. Experts say the move...

Gold prices surge to more than five-year high after Fed opens...

Gold prices spiked in the afternoon of Asian trading hours on Thursday after a dovish U.S Federal Reserve opened the door to further rate cuts, and the 10-year Treasury yield...

Central Banks

Sterling slips as Bank of England cuts second-quarter growth to zero

Elliot Smith@ElliotSmithCNBC
Key Points
  • BOE officials had previously talked of the need for higher borrowing costs in the not-too-distant future, but Governor Mark Carney announced that the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had voted to hold rates at 0.75%.
  • The central bank also cut its growth forecast for Britain's economy to zero in the second quarter of 2019, highlighting global trade risks and growing fears of a damaging no-deal Brexit.

The Bank of England held interest rates steady on Thursday amid the possibility of a no-deal Brexit still hanging over the U.K.

The central bank also cut its growth forecast for Britain's economy to zero in the second quarter of 2019, highlighting global trade risks and growing fears of a damaging no-deal Brexit.

Sterling extended its losses against the euro in reaction to the news, falling 0.4% to 89.09 pence, while also falling from 1.2723 to 1.2694 against the dollar.

BOE officials had previously talked of the need for higher borrowing costs in the not-too-distant future, but Governor Mark Carney announced that the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had voted unanimously to hold rates at 0.75%.

U.K. 10-year gilt yields fell to a day's low of 0.809% following the decision. The FTSE 100 extended gains, trading 0.5% higher during the afternoon session. 

The Bank of England on the day after the Brexit vote on June 24, 2016.
Ashley Stringer | CNBC

The BOE stuck to its message that rates would need to rise in a limited and gradual fashion, assuming Britain can avoid leaving the European Union without a deal on October 31.

The decision indicated that the BOE is not planning to reverse direction in accordance with other major central banks, which have set a more dovish tone this week. At the May second-quarter Inflation Report meeting, Carney suggested that markets were underpricing the central bank's rate trajectory, insisting that the next move would be up.

On Tuesday, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi indicated that more stimulus may be added to the euro zone, while the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday held rates stable, but opened the door to a future rate cut.

Britain's modest rate of underlying inflation is also helping the BoE to hold off on fresh interest rate hikes while it waits for the outcome of the Brexit impasse, although some officials in recent weeks have said increases may be needed sooner rather than later.

U.K. economic data published Wednesday showed the country's inflation rate cooling in May, with cost pressures in factories falling to a three-year low. Consumer prices rose to an annual rate of 2% in May, matching expectations.

BOE Chief Economist Andy Haldane said earlier this month that the time for a rate rise to mitigate inflation pressure was nearing, while MPC member Michael Saunders said Brexit uncertainty was not a reason to delay tighter policy indefinitely.

The ECB and Fed tilt this week had offered the pound some respite. The British currency rose for a second straight day on Wednesday, having previously fallen 5% since early May amid growing concern that Boris Johnson, the favorite to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May, would lead the U.K. out of the European Union with or without a deal on October 31.