Sterling slips as Bank of England cuts second-quarter growth to zero

The Bank of England held interest rates steady on Thursday amid the possibility of a no-deal Brexit still hanging over the U.K.

The central bank also cut its growth forecast for Britain's economy to zero in the second quarter of 2019, highlighting global trade risks and growing fears of a damaging no-deal Brexit.

Sterling extended its losses against the euro in reaction to the news, falling 0.4% to 89.09 pence, while also falling from 1.2723 to 1.2694 against the dollar.

BOE officials had previously talked of the need for higher borrowing costs in the not-too-distant future, but Governor Mark Carney announced that the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had voted unanimously to hold rates at 0.75%.

U.K. 10-year gilt yields fell to a day's low of 0.809% following the decision. The FTSE 100 extended gains, trading 0.5% higher during the afternoon session.