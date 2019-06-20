Caterpillar CEO shrugs off China trade war exposure: 'This is not new for us'

Health-care companies claim they are not threatened by Amazon's potential foray into the space. A recent lawsuit suggests otherwise.Technologyread more
It wasn't supposed to be this way: The 2017 tax cut and aggressive moves toward deregulation were supposed to pull the U.S. economy out of its glacial move higher.Economyread more
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell below 2% for the first time since November 2016 on Wednesday.Bondsread more
Slack pursued an unusual direct listing, meaning it did not have banks underwrite the offering.CNBC Disruptor 50read more
President Trump says Iran may not have intentionally downed an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone.Politicsread more
Slack's public market debut on Thursday will generate billions for venture firm Accel and healthy returns for Andreessen Horowitz and Social Capital.Technologyread more
The road to the Fed's policy pivot to lower interest rates began in early May, with a tweet from President Trump on trade.Market Insiderread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on June 20.Market Insiderread more
Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said in a statement that lawyers for the Trump administration blocked Hicks from answering questions 155 times during the Wednesday hearing.Politicsread more
Jim Cramer says "you'll want to keep some powder dry so you can buy into weakness and get some real bargains."Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
CNBC analysis using Kensho found that Disney, Verizon and Home Depot were some of the best performing Dow stocks in declining-rate environments.Investingread more
Caterpillar CEO Jim Umpleby expressed confidence about his company's strategy and prospects, despite the prolonged trade war between the world's largest economies.
"We've navigated trade tensions in our 94-year history, this is not new for us," he told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer in a Thursday interview.
China makes up between 5% and 10% of Caterpillar's sales, particularly in hydraulic excavators, or demolition vehicles. Umpleby said that business "continues to be strong" despite an ongoing trade dispute between the countries that has seen tariffs levied on both sides.
"We saw a big increase there in 2017, 2018, and it's continuing in 2019 so far," he said. "We're very comfortable still meeting our forecast dealing with those challenges, so, again, it's a part of what we do. We've seen this before, we've been through it, we'll manage our way through this situation."
The heavy machinery manufacturer is seeing results of its new strategy for profitable growth that it launched in early 2017, around the same time that Umpleby became chief. Management has focused on improving operating margins and building its services business, he said.
Umpleby said Caterpillar bested its 2014 margins in 2018 — it produced $55 billion worth of sales each year.
"The Caterpillar team improved operating margin from 11% in 2014 to 16% in 2018 in just 4 years," he explained. "Last year we achieved record earnings per share at that $55 billion sales level that was 17% below what we had in 2012 at $66 billion [sales]."
Last month, Caterpillar announced its plans to double down on its digital capability, Umpleby said. The earth mover maker now has 850,000 connected machines and engines around the world, a 70% increase from its levels in 2017, he said. It's a way for Caterpillar to boost its services operations.
Caterpillar wants to double the $14 billion in service revenue it produced in 2016 in the next decade.
"We're going for 1 million connected assets by the end of the year," he said. "And services is ... everything that we do with a customer after we sell a new piece of equipment, and we're working closely with our dealers to find more ways to add customer value through services."
Shares of Caterpillar climbed more than 2.3% during Thursday's session. The stock is up 5.16% this year, but is off more than 16% from its October high of about $159.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com