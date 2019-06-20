Trump says he will meet Russia's Putin at G-20 summit next week

Skip Navigation
Here's what the stock market liked from the Fed

The Fed came very close to promising a rate cut Wednesday, and now markets are focused on a possible July rate cut.

Fed holds rates steady, but opens the door for a rate cut in the...

Markets had expected the central bank to keep its benchmark interest rate steady while setting up a cut at the July meeting.

10-year Treasury yield falls below 2% for first time since Nov...

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell below 2% for the first time since November 2016 on Wednesday — breaching a key psychological level.

Hopes for a trade deal rise in China as Trump and Xi prepare to...

As the presidents of U.S. and China near a highly anticipated meeting on trade, the gap in both sides' expectations regarding a deal remains wide.

Powell: Some Fed officials believe the case for a rate cut is...

Powell said policymakers are concerned about some of the recent economic developments and see a growing case for easier policy.

Bezos says Blue Origin will one day refuel lunar lander with ice...

Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos gave more insight into his space company's lunar plans on Wednesday.

Google CEO's sunny new message: We want to be helpful

Sundar Pichai's note reads like a response to growing scrutiny from regulators, press and employees, and echoes a consistent theme of how Google helps people.

Delta warns of flight delays after technical problem snarls...

Delta warned travelers that a technical problem could delay flights on Wednesday.

Powell on Trump: 'The law is clear that I have a four-year term'

The Fed chief said that despite reports that Trump was looking to demote or fire him, he doesn't plan on leaving anytime soon.

Mnuchin: Trump wants to keep government open as Washington...

If the Trump administration and Congress fail to reach a spending agreement, the White House will offer to keep the government funded at its current levels for a year, Mnuchin...

5 ways to fight wealth inequality, according to economists

With bold and targeted steps, economists say, government can increase opportunity and incomes for many more people in ways that strengthen, not weaken, American capitalism.

Cramer: The Fed pleased investors, but there's 'no escaping'...

Investors need to be cautious because the economy will get hurt the longer the trade war drags on, Jim Cramer says.

World Politics

Trump says he will meet Russia's Putin at G-20 summit next week

Key Points
  • U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at next week's G20 summit in Japan.
  • Trump confirmed earlier this week he would be meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the summit.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and US President Donald Trump talking during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg.
Mikhail Klimentyev | TASS via Getty Images

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at next week's G20 summit in Japan.

In an interview on Fox News, Trump said he would hold meetings with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump confirmed earlier this week he would be meeting with Xi.

"I want to get along with Russia, and I think we will. I want to get along with China, and I think we will. I'm meeting actually both of them next week in Japan at the G20, " Trump said on Fox News.