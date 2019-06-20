Goldman Sachs cuts Tesla price target: 'Downward path for shares will resume'

Skip Navigation
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Darden, Oracle,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Dow set to surge 250 points at the open after Fed hints at rate...

Stock futures are surging after the Fed signaled interest rate cuts may begin as early as July.

Leon Cooperman: Big move higher for stocks could be 'close out...

The billionaire investor believes the stock market is in a "zone of fair value" at current levels.

US military drone shot down by missile in international airspace

An Iranian surface-to-air missile shot down a U.S. military surveillance drone in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz Thursday morning, the Pentagon said.

Slack going public in a red-hot IPO market, with a twist

Workplace messaging firm Slack is about to go public in a red-hot IPO market, but it's approach to going public--using a "direct listing"--is slightly different than an IPO.

Trump could cause market 'turmoil' if he removes Powell, says...

President Donald Trump has publicly blamed the Federal Reserve's interest rates hikes for holding back U.S. economic growth.

Beyond Meat is now larger than 80 S&P 500 companies

Beyond Meat has blown up. The plant-based meat company is now larger than 80 S&P 500 companies, including Macy's, Xerox and Mylan.

Here's who will get rich from Slack's stock market debut

Slack's public market debut on Thursday will generate billions for venture firm Accel and healthy returns for Andreessen Horowitz and Social Capital

Traders are pricing in a 100% chance of easing in July

While the Federal Reserve still sees no rate cut in 2019, traders are convicted a rate reduction is coming as soon as July.

Goldman Sachs lowered its price target on Tesla

Goldman Sachs lowered its price target on Tesla over concerns about demand.

China's Xi Jinping arrives in North Korea on a visit 'big on...

China's President Xi Jinping arrived in Pyongyang on Thursday morning for a state visit to North Korea — the first by a Chinese state leader in 14 years. Experts say the move...

Gold prices surge to more than five-year high after Fed opens...

Gold prices spiked in the afternoon of Asian trading hours on Thursday after a dovish U.S Federal Reserve opened the door to further rate cuts, and the 10-year Treasury yield...

Goldman Sachs cuts Tesla price target: 'Downward path for shares will resume'

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Goldman slashed its price target on Tesla to $158 from $200
  • "While there are a couple known potential positive catalysts to the story and shares later this year, we believe the potential pull-forward of the Model Y production launch would carry the most impact given the potential size of the market and margin profile for the vehicle," Goldman Sachs said.
Elon Musk, co-founder and chief executive officer of Tesla Motors Inc.
Yuriko Nakao | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Goldman Sachs slashed its price target on Tesla on Thursday and said it was expecting shares to continue to decline over concerns about demand.

"Sustainable demand [is] the key question as shares [are] likely continue to de-rate," the bank said in a note. Goldman lowered the price target to $158 from $200, which would represent a 30% drop from Tesla's current levels based on Wednesday's close of $226.43.

"We believe that is the largest question for investors to underwrite at this point — what are sustainable demand levels for the Model S, Model X, and Model 3 — and how does that change with the introduction of Model Y production," Goldman Sachs analyst David Tamberrino said. "We believe a downward path for shares will resume as it becomes more clear that sustainable demand for the company's current products are below expectations."

Tesla shares are down 0.81% in premarket trading. The stock is down 30% this year as the company continues to be mired in a myriad of controversies. Analysts and investors also continue to mull whether the company will need to raise more capital.

