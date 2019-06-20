Here's who bought what at this year's Paris Air Show

PARIS - The 2019 Paris Air Show will run until Sunday as Le Bourget Airport, situated in the city's northern suburbs, opens its doors to the public. While the aircraft and technology will remain on full display, all the big airline representatives and major plane manufacturers will leave, drawing the back room negotiations and mega deals to a close. With the big announcements now made, CNBC takes a look at some of the contracts and promises announced in the commercial aviation sector since Monday.

Airbus

In the months leading up to the show, Airbus had few orders coming on to its books. Observers predicted that the firm, enjoying its 50th anniversary, would be keen to announce deals under the Parisian sun. The European plane maker kicked off Monday with a double-whammy press conference – first announcing the launch of its widely anticipated A321XLR and backing that up with 27 initial orders for the plane from Air Lease Corporation. The single-aisle plane is seen as an economic solution to airlines who want to serve long distances between smaller cities, and it gathered momentum throughout the week.

Airbus A321XLR Soruce: Airbus

50 XLR orders came in from American Airlines and 32 from Indigo Partners, the U.S. private equity fund run by airline investor Bill Franke. Other buyers of the XLR included Lebanon's Middle East, Philippines' Cebu Pacific Airlines, Qantas Airways and British Airways parent, IAG. The A320 and A321 new engine option (neo), on which the XLR is based, also proved popular with Airbus inking contracts with China Airlines, Cebu Pacific Airlines, and Saudi Arabian airlines. Virgin Atlantic signed up to 14 wide-body A330neos and said it would look at the option to buy six more. Virgin says it sees the expansion of Heathrow airport as an opportunity to become a second flag carrier out of the U.K. after British Airways. Contract value of the deals is not released but the sticker price before negotiation for completely new Airbus sales looks to have exceeded $35 billion.

Boeing

Boeing's commercial aircraft team has had well documented problems leading up to this year's Paris Air Show The grounding of the 737 Max plane following two fatal crashes has seen airline interest grind to a halt. Some felt the U.S, plane manufacturer might offer a steep discount to get some fresh momentum and belief behind the Max but after the opening Monday, typically a busy day for air show orders, Boeing had sold no new planes. Tuesday started slowly too until the aircraft maker announced that it had sold 20 of its 787-9 and 787-10 Dreamliner jets to Korean Air, marking its first plane sale since March.

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner in flight. Boeing Company | Paul Weatherman

Other orders came from China Airlines and Qatar Airways who bought six and five respectively of Boeing's 777 freighter model. Blushes were spared when Boeing roared back with a huge 200 plane order by IAG for, crucially, the 737 Max. Observers speculated that the British Airways parent likely secured a huge discount to the list price of $24 billion, as well as noting that the deal was only a letter of intent rather than any firm order. Added to that were deals with GECAS for ten 737-800 converted freighters and a commitment by Air lease Corporation to buy 5 wide body 787 Dreamliners. It is hard to be certain of the true sales value of Boeing's Paris Air Show but after the IAG rescue act, the list price total looks, like Airbus, to have trickled past $35 billion.

Best of the rest

Of the smaller manufacturers, Brazilian firm Embraer saved the best until last with a Wednesday evening deal to sell 15 of its E195 E2 jets to KLM. The Dutch airline, who will use the planes on its sister airline "Cityhopper," also has an option to buy 20 more. Based on Embarer's catalog pricing, the firm has taken orders of 78 aircraft, worth around $4.6 billion, during the Paris Air Show this week.

An Embraer E195 jet airliner on display at the 2019 Paris Air Show opened at Le Bourget Airport. Marina Lystseva | TASS | Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Japanese planemaker Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation announced it's in discussions with an unnamed U.S. airline over the sale of its SpaceJet M100 aircraft. The aviation firm revealed at the Paris Air Show this week that the narrow-body regional plane should be ready for market in 2023. Moving all the way down in size, Israeli start-up Eviation said it was shaking up the airline industry with the launch of its 9 passenger all-electric plane. The battery-powered plane has yet to begin flight testing but already has a buyer. U.S. regional airline Cape Air is set to buy a "double-digit" number of the plane which has a list price of around $4 million each. First deliveries of the Eviation are set for 2022.