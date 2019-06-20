The world's largest shipping firm has altered its route through the Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions

A.P. Moller-Maersk has changed the route its ships sail through the world's busiest transit lane for seaborne oil shipments, citing safety concerns amid a rapid series of escalations between the U.S. and Iran.

A surface-to-air missile shot down a U.S. military drone in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz, a U.S. official told NBC News Thursday morning.

The reported drone downing has exacerbated fears that a major military confrontation could soon erupt between Washington and Tehran.

When asked what steps A.P. Moller-Maersk had taken to protect its assets after the latest flare-up in tensions, the chief operating officer of the world's largest shipping company said the safety of its workforce would be the top priority.

"We are protecting our assets but, first and foremost, we are protecting and being very careful when it comes to (the) safety of our employees," Soren Toft told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Thursday.

"We have multiple assets, ships (and) people, crossing the Strait of Hormuz every day, every week. So far, we have not stopped serving the area (but) we have changed the path that the ships sail so we have changed the route."