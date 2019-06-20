Nvidia, Volvo stocks rise for third-straight day following deal on self-driving commercial trucks

Slack pursued an unusual direct listing, meaning it did not have banks underwrite the offering.CNBC Disruptor 50read more
Slack's CEO said that the company didn't want to go public via an IPO so that it could be as transparent and accessible as possible.
Oil jumped as much as 6% on Thursday after Iran shot down a U.S. military drone, prompting President Trump to blast Tehran on Twitter.
For doubters thinking the rally is just a last gasp of the decade-long bull market, chart analysts are here to prove them wrong.
President Donald Trump on Thursday told reporters that "you'll soon find out" whether the U.S. will strike Iran.
Notorious "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli has reached a settlement with his former biopharmaceutical company Retrophin just weeks ago after he sued two company directors and its...
The billionaire investor believes the stock market is in a "zone of fair value" at current levels.
"I think there's a deceleration in the economy to the point where the railroads, the airlines, the companies, the lenders are all admitting that there's deceleration," says...
Apple said in a letter released Thursday that tariffs could hurt its ability to compete globally.
Under the proposal, drugmakers would have to say whether their drug has "any characteristics that would mitigate the risks of overdose, abuse or the development of addiction."
Stocks gave back most of their gains on Thursday after the S&P 500 reached a record earlier in the day.
Shares of Nvidia and Swedish automaker Volvo rose for their third-straight day Thursday after announcing a deal that will use the tech company's autonomous driving platform to build self-driving vehicles.
U.S traded shares of Volvo and Nvidia's stock have both jumped by about 7% since the companies announced plans early Tuesday to use Nvidia's artificial intelligence for commercial vehicles, specifically public transportation, freight transport, refuse and recycling, construction, mining and forestry. Volvo is the world's second-biggest truck-maker.
Nvidia has been expanding aggressively into autonomous driving with new partnerships over the last two years with major automakers, including Toyota, Audi and Daimler. The deal with Volvo, the world's second-largest truck maker, helps Nvidia close ranks with Intel's Mobileye. The Israeli tech company, Mobileye, has partnered with more than 25 automakers across the world on its advanced driver assist systems technology, which is used in semi-autonomous cars.
"Automation is a key technology area for the Volvo Group," said Lars Stenqvist, Volvo Group's Chief Technology Officer, in a statement. "With this partnership we will further increase our speed of development and strengthen our long-term capabilities and assets within automation, to the benefit of our customers in different segments and markets."
Wall Street analysts think the chip company's surge is more a byproduct of a good market and an easing of trade tensions between the U.S. and China.
"I think that the stocks room to grow is already reflected in its price" said David Wong an analyst at Instinet Research.
Volvo plans on putting the technology to work later this year, using seven Volvo FH16 autonomous trucks to transport limestone for Norway's Broennoey Kalk from a mine to a nearby port, Sasko Cuklev, Volvo's autonomous solutions director, said in the statement.