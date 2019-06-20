'Pharma bro' Martin Shkreli settles case with Retrophin weeks after suing drug firm's directors from prison

Notorious "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli has reached a settlement with his former biopharmaceutical company Retrophin just weeks ago after he sued two company directors and its ex-general counsel from prison.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. But Retrophin issued a statement to CNBC on Thursday when asked about Shkreli having filed a notice to dismiss his lawsuit on Tuesday.

"Retrophin and Martin Shkreli have reached a settlement resolving all outstanding disputes between them," a Retrophin spokeswoman said. "We are pleased with this outcome and remain focused on delivering life-changing therapies to people living with rare diseases. Additional information about the settlement will be provided in Retrophin's forthcoming quarterly filing."

Shkreli's suit had accused Retrophin's chairman of the board of directors, Gary Lyons; former company CEO Stephen Aselage, who currently is a director; and the firm's former top lawyer, Margaret Valeur-Jensen, of using fraud to oust him as head of the company in 2014.