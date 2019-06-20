Supreme Court rules that WWI cross on Maryland public land can remain, does not violate Constitution

The World War I memorial cross in Bladensburg, Maryland -- near the nation's capital Washington -- is seen on February 08, 2019. The US government asked the Supreme Court to rule in favor of the cross that serves as a war memorial, which critics say is an unconstitutional state religious endorsement. Arguments are scheduled to be heard on February 27, 2019.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a 40-foot cross commemorating World War I can continue to stand on public ground because it does not violate the establishment clause of the Constitution.

The case concerned a giant, early 20th century Latin cross that stands in a Maryland intersection in the suburbs of the nation's capital.

The cross was conceived as a memorial by mothers of men killed in World War I, and is now maintained by a municipal agency that has spent just over $100,000 on the monument since the 1980s. That expenditure has raised questions about whether the cross violates the legal prohibition against excessive entanglement between religion and government, a murky area of constitutional law.

The opinion of the court was authored by Justice Samuel Alito, who noted that the meaning of the cross was not limited to its religious context. The court's five conservatives as well as Justices Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer agreed that the cross should remain on public land, while liberal Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor dissented.

"That the cross originated as a Christian symbol and retains that meaning in many contexts does not change the fact that the symbol took on an added secular meaning when used in World War I memorials," Alito wrote. "Not only did the Bladensburg Cross begin with this meaning, but with the passage of time, it has acquired historical importance."

And Alito cautioned against a government that "roams the land, tearing down monuments with religious symbolism."

In contrast, Ginsburg called the cross "the foremost symbol of the Christian faith."

"By maintaining the Peace Cross on a public highway, the Commission elevates Christianity over other faiths, and religion over nonreligion," Ginsburg wrote in a dissent that was joined by Sotomayor.

Arguments over the case in February were contentious.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.