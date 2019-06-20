Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown calls for strict regulation of Facebook cryptocurrency Libra

Skip Navigation
Slack shares surge more than 50% over reference price in market...

Slack pursued an unusual direct listing, meaning it did not have banks underwrite the offering.

Trump says Iranian downing of US drone may have been...

President Trump says Iran may not have intentionally downed an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone.

Slack CEO Butterfield explains why the company didn't go public...

Slack's CEO said that the company didn't want to go public via an IPO so that it could be as transparent and accessible as possible.

Oil prices jump more than 5% after Trump says Iran made a 'very...

Oil jumped as much as 6% on Thursday after Iran shot down a U.S. military drone, prompting President Trump to blast Tehran on Twitter.

Fintech CEO claims Facebook `ripped off' his start-up's logo for...

If Facebook cut corners in something as basic as the branding of its nascent crypto efforts, this dispute could give ammunition to its many critics.

These stocks are big winners when rates drop

CNBC analysis using Kensho found that Disney, Verizon and Home Depot were some of the best performing Dow stocks in declining-rate environments.

Chart analysts see more gains for stocks after record highs

For doubters thinking the rally is just a last gasp of the decade-long bull market, chart analysts are here to prove them wrong.

Shkreli settles case with Retrophin after suing drug firm...

Notorious "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli has reached a settlement with his former biopharmaceutical company Retrophin just weeks ago after he sued two company directors and its...

Cashin: US economy could be in 'borderline recession' in Q4 if...

"The slowdown in the global economy is reaching this shore," veteran trader Art Cashin says.

Here's who is getting rich from Slack's stock market debut

Slack's public market debut on Thursday will generate billions for venture firm Accel and healthy returns for Andreessen Horowitz and Social Capital

JetBlue plans more flights to Europe with new long-range Airbus...

JetBlue is ordering the longest-range Airbus jets to expand service to more European cities.

Apple recalls some MacBook Pro laptops because they pose a 'fire...

Apple announced on Thursday that it will recall some 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops because they have batteries that may "overheat and pose a fire safety risk."

Politics

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown calls for strict regulation of Facebook cryptocurrency Libra

Marc Rod
Key Points
  • Facebook's plans for a new cryptocurrency, Libra, must be closely scrutinized, Sen. Sherrod Brown said in an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Alley" on Thursday.
  • "We are skeptical when we hear of Facebook ... running a risky cryptocurrency operation out of a Swiss bank account," Brown said.
  • He said that the Senate Banking Committee would be closely scrutinizing the company's plans and examining possible measures for regulating it.
Sen. Sherrod Brown: Can't allow Facebook's 'Libra' without oversight
Facebook's plans for a new cryptocurrency, Libra, must be closely scrutinized, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said Thursday.

Brown, the ranking Democratic member of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing & Urban Affairs, questioned Facebook's plans, citing widespread public suspicion of the company, the role that the financial industry played in the 2008 recession, and the largely unregulated nature of the Swiss banking system. A nonprofit association based in Geneva will run Libra.

"We are skeptical when we hear of Facebook ... running a risky cryptocurrency operation out of a Swiss bank account," Brown said in an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Alley." "There are no rules — essentially it's unregulated. [Facebook] earned the skepticism, perhaps the cynicism that people have about their operation."

The idea of Facebook running a cryptocurrency "strikes fear" in many members of the public, Brown added.

He said the Senate Banking Committee would closely scrutinize the company's plans and examine possible measures for regulating it.

Facebook did not immediately respond to CNBC's request to comment on Brown's remarks.

The social media company unveiled its plans for Libra on Tuesday. It said a nonprofit association supported by a range of companies and organizations, rather than Facebook itself, will run the currency. But Facebook does have a plan to profit from it with a new subsidiary, Calibra, which is building a digital wallet of the same name for storing and exchanging the currency.

Brown, who considered a run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination before deciding against it, tweeted a call for oversight of Libra following Facebook's announcement Tuesday. He said the company is already "too big and too powerful" and has failed to protect users' privacy.

Brown's comments come amid a wave of concerns in Washington about Facebook's tactics.

Facebook shares took a hit earlier this month following reports that the Federal Trade Commission could look into how the company affects digital competition. Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has also called to break up Facebook.

Next Article
Tech Drivers

Facebook launches a new cryptocurrency called Libra

Julia Boorstin@JBoorstin
Key Points
  • Facebook is leading a consortium creating a new digital currency called Libra.
  • Partners include payments companies Visa, Stripe, PayPal and Mercado Pago, and that will help merchants accept Libra.
  • Some tech companies are also on board, including eBay, Lyft, Uber, Spotify, and Latin American payments platform Mercado Pago.
  • Facebook will also create a new subsidiary, Calibra, to build a digital wallet for people to store and exchange the currency using Facebook apps.